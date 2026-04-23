Please enjoy this definitive ranking of MAFS Australia 2026’s many, many villains

4 hours ago

Is anyone on MAFS Australia 2026 actually a nice person, or are they all so vile that our standards are on the floor? Here’s a totally objective, 100 per cent factual ranking of the worst villains of MAFS Australia 2026. I will accept no other opinions x

8. Steve

He insulted our queen Alessandra. Enough said.

7. Stephanie

Next to her husband Tyson, Stephanie looked almost normal. But let’s not forget that she was matched with him in the first place because she thinks feminism, veganism and “wokeism” have gone “too far”.

She said at her wedding to Tyson: “I’m not some ultra feminist woman or anything like that, but I absolutely do believe in equality.”

I’m sorry, what did you think “feminist” meant?

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6. Danny

I fear our years of watching reality TV dating shows have lowered our standards for men. If a dude on MAFS doesn’t objectify women, punch a wall, or try to “pick the lock” of his wife’s bathroom, then viewers praise him for being a top tier man.

So many women on this season of MAFS have behaved badly, so their husbands seem sound in comparison. But have these husbands actually done anything nice, or just sat there quietly? Is this really emotional maturity, or just a different strategy?

At all those dinner parties when Bec shouted and was shouted at, Danny kept relatively quiet. I’m not convinced that was heroic behaviour. In some interviews Danny insisted Bec was his “ride and die”, but in others he said he could “f**king walk into Coles [a supermarket] and get a better bird than” Bec. This is inconsistent and it’s villain behaviour.

5. Bec

I can picture some readers whining that Bec isn’t ranked higher. Yes, I know Bec has said fairly horrible things to other cast members (particularly at the third dinner party). The other villains on this list have done wrong. But Bec has also had wrong done to her.

For instance, think of the whole “finger b*ng” saga at the retreat. I know we saw Bec upset Rachel, then Gia and Juliette rush to defend Rachel. But I do think Bec showed more respect and consideration for Rachel than either Gia or Juliette. Bec at least spoke to Rachel, and apologised to her. Gia and Juliette mostly spoke about Rachel. I don’t think Gia or Juliette saw Rachel as being an equal part of their friend group, but as a charitable cause they could look good for speaking about.

4. Brook

The nation was stunned when Brook unleashed a tirade of insults during *that* dinner party (which she has issued an apology for, by the way). Some of her comments on TV were so childish, they almost didn’t seem real. I actually think her most villainous behaviour was in unaired footage from that night, when she referred to other brides as “natural-born losers”. That implies a whole other level of snobbery.

3. Juliette

Hey, it’s okay to not fancy the person you’re matched with on MAFS. It’s not okay to scream they have “devil eyes”, or to try shaming them for owning a teddy. Clearly, Juliette has never discovered the joys of Jellycats.

https://www.tiktok.com/@juliettechae/photo/7628946052418243860

2. Tyson

Urgh. Tyson keeps blaming how he came across on MAFS on the edit. But while attempting to prove he wasn’t homophobic on the the Dangerous Ideas with Deano podcast, he said: “I do think a child coming into maybe a homosexual lesbian family would be maybe confused to an extent. Nothing against homosexuals or lesbians, but I just think it probably would be more suited for a family with a mother and father.” Oh, and he called pride flags “completely unacceptable”.

*Sighs*.

Tyson isn’t number one on this list because he came across so badly on TV, he proved the flawed logic of his “traditional” views. In a way, he actually did “wokeness” a favour. If anyone watches MAFS Australia and still thinks it’s acceptable to ask for a wife who’s “submissive”, they’re a lost cause.

1. Gia

I actually think Gia would be offended if I didn’t rank her as the biggest supervillain of MAFS Australia 2026. I reckon the other brides would agree – she keeps being name-dropped as the participant who causes the most chaos. She is the mayor of the mean girls. The supreme sh*ts-stirrer. The ruler of rumours. The director of all drama. Gia is objectively the arch-supervillain of the season, and I mean that as a compliment.

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Featured images via Channel 4.