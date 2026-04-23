The Tab
mafs australia 2026 villains ranking

Please enjoy this definitive ranking of MAFS Australia 2026’s many, many villains

There are just so many awful people to pick from

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Is anyone on MAFS Australia 2026 actually a nice person, or are they all so vile that our standards are on the floor? Here’s a totally objective, 100 per cent factual ranking of the worst villains of MAFS Australia 2026. I will accept no other opinions x

8. Steve

He insulted our queen Alessandra. Enough said.

mafs australia 2026 steve

Does he not know how TV works?
(Image via Channel 4)

7. Stephanie

Next to her husband Tyson, Stephanie looked almost normal. But let’s not forget that she was matched with him in the first place because she thinks feminism, veganism and “wokeism” have gone “too far”.

She said at her wedding to Tyson: “I’m not some ultra feminist woman or anything like that, but I absolutely do believe in equality.”

I’m sorry, what did you think “feminist” meant?

6. Danny

I fear our years of watching reality TV dating shows have lowered our standards for men. If a dude on MAFS doesn’t objectify women, punch a wall, or try to “pick the lock” of his wife’s bathroom, then viewers praise him for being a top tier man.

So many women on this season of MAFS have behaved badly, so their husbands seem sound in comparison. But have these husbands actually done anything nice, or just sat there quietly? Is this really emotional maturity, or just a different strategy?

At all those dinner parties when Bec shouted and was shouted at, Danny kept relatively quiet. I’m not convinced that was heroic behaviour. In some interviews Danny insisted Bec was his “ride and die”, but in others he said he could “f**king walk into Coles [a supermarket] and get a better bird than” Bec. This is inconsistent and it’s villain behaviour.

mafs australia 2026 villains bec danny

I really get why the experts thought they were compatible
(Image via Channel 4)

5. Bec

I can picture some readers whining that Bec isn’t ranked higher. Yes, I know Bec has said fairly horrible things to other cast members (particularly at the third dinner party). The other villains on this list have done wrong. But Bec has also had wrong done to her.

For instance, think of the whole “finger b*ng” saga at the retreat. I know we saw Bec upset Rachel, then Gia and Juliette rush to defend Rachel. But I do think Bec showed more respect and consideration for Rachel than either Gia or Juliette. Bec at least spoke to Rachel, and apologised to her. Gia and Juliette mostly spoke about Rachel. I don’t think Gia or Juliette saw Rachel as being an equal part of their friend group, but as a charitable cause they could look good for speaking about.

4. Brook

mafs australia brook and gia

What a jarring night
(Image via Channel 4)

The nation was stunned when Brook unleashed a tirade of insults during *that* dinner party (which she has issued an apology for, by the way). Some of her comments on TV were so childish, they almost didn’t seem real. I actually think her most villainous behaviour was in unaired footage from that night, when she referred to other brides as “natural-born losers”. That implies a whole other level of snobbery.

3. Juliette

Hey, it’s okay to not fancy the person you’re matched with on MAFS. It’s not okay to scream they have “devil eyes”, or to try shaming them for owning a teddy. Clearly, Juliette has never discovered the joys of Jellycats.

https://www.tiktok.com/@juliettechae/photo/7628946052418243860

2. Tyson 

Urgh. Tyson keeps blaming how he came across on MAFS on the edit. But while attempting to prove he wasn’t homophobic on the the Dangerous Ideas with Deano podcast, he said: “I do think a child coming into maybe a homosexual lesbian family would be maybe confused to an extent. Nothing against homosexuals or lesbians, but I just think it probably would be more suited for a family with a mother and father.” Oh, and he called pride flags “completely unacceptable”.

*Sighs*.

Tyson isn’t number one on this list because he came across so badly on TV, he proved the flawed logic of his “traditional” views. In a way, he actually did “wokeness” a favour. If anyone watches MAFS Australia and still thinks it’s acceptable to ask for a wife who’s “submissive”, they’re a lost cause.

1. Gia 

mafs australia 2026 gia

Who else?
(Image via Channel 4)

I actually think Gia would be offended if I didn’t rank her as the biggest supervillain of MAFS Australia 2026. I reckon the other brides would agree – she keeps being name-dropped as the participant who causes the most chaos. She is the mayor of the mean girls. The supreme sh*ts-stirrer. The ruler of rumours. The director of all drama. Gia is objectively the arch-supervillain of the season, and I mean that as a compliment.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Scott scathingly calls out Gia’s true intentions on MAFS Australia and he didn’t hold back

mafs australia 2026 joel dating another bride maybe

MAFS Aus’s Joel is rumoured to be dating a controversial 2026 bride and nobody foresaw this

mafs australia 2026 bec danny on the retreat

Hate to break it to you, but MAFS Australia’s Danny behaved totally differently off-camera

Latest

How much the I’m A Celeb cast got paid for All Stars has been revealed and it’s eye-watering

Hayley Soen

No wonder they said yes

All the MAFS Australia 2026 cast who spent mega bucks on cosmetic work before the show

Hayley Soen

We’re talking tens of thousands

mafs australia 2026 dinner parties

The MAFS Australia 2026 cast are whinging about how tough it was to film dinner parties

Claudia Cox

Joel called the dinners ‘worse than f**king dog food’

Black Sheep Coffee opening in place of Lancaster Burger King

Isabella Laithwaite

The former Burger King located on Cheapside of the city centre is now in the process of becoming a new coffee chain

Exclusive: Hidden RAAC concrete found in Manchester Metropolitan library prior to demolition

Jessica Berry

Manchester Metropolitan previously told the press there was no RAAC on campus

mafs australia 2026 villains ranking

Please enjoy this definitive ranking of MAFS Australia 2026’s many, many villains

Claudia Cox

There are just so many awful people to pick from

No savings and £26 in the bank: The weekly spending of a 25-year-old sales worker on £30k

Francesca Eke

Ilka said she’s ‘kind of erratic and careless with money’

Scott scathingly calls out Gia’s true intentions on MAFS Australia and he didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Ouch!

The alarming ‘real reason’ D4vd investigation took so long has finally been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It took six months for him to be arrested

‘My life will be ruined’: Coventry student faces deportation for day-late tuition payment

Samah Tabba

Although Navodya transferred her tuition fees before the deadline, a processing delay derailed everything

What will happen to the Nottingham college that closed over student loan abuse accusations?

Olivia Kemp

Billboards outside the building drop clue about its future

People can’t work out the answer to this stupid London Bridge riddle but it’s so simple

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be kicking yourself

protesters from several london unis russell group unis student protesters

Russell Group unis accused of paying an intelligence firm to ‘spy’ on student protesters

Claudia Cox

Bristol Uni reportedly spent £8,700 on alerts about protests

Netflix has wild true crime coming about woman who went undercover to expose her murderer partner

Hayley Soen

Should I Marry A Murderer? is out next week

People can’t believe what goes down at Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

It’s going to be absolute chaos

Former University of Manchester student quit £130k banking job to launch £2m shoe business

Alisa Pasha

Katie Owen said she now earns about half her previous salary

We’re so back: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced some major changes and players are hyped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Xbox is coming for the competition

Here are eight things you need to do before graduating from King’s College London

Kari Yip

Are you even studying at King’s if you’ve never been to the Great Hall?

A trauma therapist talks about Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

I’m a trauma therapist, this is everything I’d say to MAFS Australia’s Gia in a session

Hayley Soen

This is way better advice than the experts have given

Arms companies invited to sit on Glasgow University advisory committee

Robyn Gargan

21 UK universities welcomed arms companies onto their committees