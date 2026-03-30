Leaked emails show Brook sent MAFS Australia a cease-and-desist after *that* dinner party

She asked them to not air the episode

5 hours ago

Omg, emails between the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton and the production company leaked, and they’re wild. Brook made multiple complaints to the production company after *that* dinner party was filmed. She even sent a cease-and-desist.

The second dinner party of MAFS Australia 2026 was total carnage. Brook made many, ahem, controversial remarks about Alissa and Bec. She has since apologised for her behaviour on MAFS. Brook wrote on her Insta: “Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

Emails between Brook and the production company in the wake of this dinner party were published in the Daily Mail Australia. According to the publication, Brook sent multiple written complaints to the producers. When the team rejected Brook’s complaint, she sent a cease-and-desist and asked for them to erase all footage from the second dinner party.

In one email from 4th November 2025, Brook claimed she “was in no state to be filmed while intoxicated” and “should never have been permitted to participate in filming under those conditions”. She argued that “the lack of appropriate assessment or intervention at that point is deeply concerning”.

“If a participant arrives having consumed alcohol prior to filming,” Brook wrote, “it is the responsibility of production to ensure they are fit to appear on camera.”

The Daily Mail also published one of the MAFS production team’s emails to Brook. The team claimed that “no exception to our standard post-production procedures is warranted”, and outlined their reasons why.

The team wrote: “We have in place systems and processes that specifically address the points that you have raised. These include having staff hold RSE certification and careful monitoring of all participants and alcohol consumed. Of course, we are unable to comment on any alcohol that is consumed by participants before they come on set.”

By the way, RSA stands for “reasonable service of alcohol”.

The email continued: “Although we were aware that you had brought a whole bottle of champagne while you waited to go into the dinner party, we have written communication from the executive team advising that you should only have two glasses maximum in that 2.5 hour period.”

Apparently, Brook shows “no clear signs of intoxication” during a talking head interview filmed before she went into the dinner party, or when she joined the dinner party.

The Tab does not intend to imply wrongdoing by the production company.

Channel Nine had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine