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mafs australia chris and brook

We finally know why Chris seemed so oddly unbothered with MAFS Australia

It all makes sense now

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The MAFS Australia 2026 couple Brook and Chris are just very, very bewildering. However, there’s more context behind Chris’s time on MAFS Australia which explains why his behaviour just didn’t add up.

Although it can be tricky (and expensive) to go on MAFS, Chris jut really gave the vibe that he didn’t give a f*ck. He flat-out said he was “doubtful” the experiment would work, and he questioned the qualifications of the experts. Then he and Brook seemed to get on nicely… except he made insulting comments about “fake tan, needy and fat people”.

Chris’s contradictory behaviour makes more sense alongside context from MAFS insiders. A source told Pedestrian.TV: “Chris was never chasing love on TV. He applied for Australia Survivor. MAFS wasn’t even on his radar.”

The same production company works on both projects (as well as many other big reality shows in Australia). It’s not unheard of for casting agents to consider if applicants to other shows might be good fits for MAFS. Dave Hand from MAFS Australia 2025 reportedly applied to be on FBoy Island Australia, not MAFS.  Eliot Dolovan starting talking with a talent scout because he thought he was being approached for a different show.

The source claimed that when producers began speaking to Chris about MAFS, he sounded “bored”. Apparently, he kept “throwing out big opinions about relationships and the show itself”, and was “half joking, half trying to sound interesting”. “Casting absolutely ran with it,” the source added.

mafs australia 2026 chris

No, Chris, the experts did not get degrees from cereal boxes
(Image via Channel 4)

This explains why Chris seemed dubious about MAFS. Of course, there is nothing funny at all about Chris’s comment about “fake tan, needy and fat people”. But with this added context might explain how Chris ended up saying such jarring things on camera.

Chris hasn’t flat-out confirmed what the source said. He told Pedestrian.TV he wanted to go on the show as his foot was injured and he had “a lot of downtime”. He said: “I was on Hinge and Raya, going through, having a couple of dates here and there. And that’s all. I got to a point where, where the opportunity came about, I just thought, ‘Why not? Sort of a perfect time. Nothing else is really happening in my life.'”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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