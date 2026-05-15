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The Boys creator explains major character death and hints at what season five finale holds

I’m so nervous for the last episode

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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This article contains huge spoilers for The Boys season five episode seven

In the latest episode of The Boys, Homelander kills series favourite Frenchie, and now show creator Erik Kripke has explained why this had to happen.

It’s hard to come to terms with, but guys, there’s only one episode left of The Boys! Season five has been getting mixed reviews from viewers who are anxious about wrapping up the storyline with the little time we have left.

As the stakes get higher, serious regular characters are up on the chopping block. The latest to be killed off was Frenchie. Eric has explained exactly why these high-stakes deaths need to happen, despite protests from viewers.

“You can’t have a shot at victory unless it costs your heroes something really hard,” he said in an interview with Polygon.

“I always think The Lord Of The Rings was so good at that, and Game of Thrones was so good at that. For narrative momentum, your heroes have to pay a steep price – because that’s how it works in the real world.”

He also hinted at even more deaths coming in the final, so brace yourself.

“Heading into the finale, and heading into the final battle, carrying loss but still having to move ahead felt very appropriate.”

As for what Frenchie’s death means for Kimiko? Eric has left that up in the air, so we’ll hopefully find out more in the finale.

“A running joke for us was she probably says fucking awful shit to Frenchie all the time, and he never just passes it on,” Kripke says. “Part of the notion of giving her a filthy mouth was we figured that’s how she always would’ve probably expressed herself. Kimiko is really funny. Even before she had a voice, she was funny. She has such a big heart and can be scary. We were just trying to get all of those same colours into somebody who could speak.”

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Featured image via Prime

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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