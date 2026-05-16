The Tab

Priced out of parking: The struggle of Glasgow’s student drivers

“One day we will all take the monorail” – Homer Simpson

Logan Smith | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

These days, it seems like students are priced out of everything. You want a house? Forget it. Do you need to get the train? £30 for a weekly ticket please. So, when it comes to parking your banged-up student car, you’d think there would be some consideration. However, this is not the case and for many students in Glasgow, they, along with everything else, are being priced out of parking.  

Parking in the city centre can cost up to £32 per day in some multi-storey lots and students can expect to shell out up to £6 a day for a student parking permit at certain universities. No campus in Glasgow has extensive parking for students, and the historical and urban nature of the landscape surrounding them prohibits significant parking expansion.  

Glasgow City Council has faced backlash in the press over proposals to extend charging hours and there are no plans to increase the number of parking spaces within the city. 

via Pexels

UCAS data from a 2025 study found that 46 per cent of Scottish 18-year-old students are living at home with their parents or guardians compared to 22 per cent a decade ago. This may be because of the extortionate rents in both the private and student sectors, keeping them at home, while student loans have begun to continually lag behind the rising costs of local accommodation

For many of these students, having a car has become a lifeline.   

Of the 21 per cent of students who use a private car to get to school in Scotland, most of them are from rural areas, places where reliable public transport has become nothing more than a distant memory. Public transport in the city itself is hardly doing any better. Glasgow has some of the highest bus prices in the UK and there are no signs of them coming down anytime soon.  

Bus services throughout the country are struggling to stay afloat amid rising fuel prices, and there has been a scandalous 15 per cent decrease in the number of bus operators since 2017-18.   

Speaking to a 22-year-old student at City of Glasgow College, she shared that she drives the 40-minute route from Falkirk into the city centre most days during the week.   

For her, it can get “super busy and expensive,” and the morning rush hour makes it “hard to find parking nearby.”  

She says: “I try to avoid it, looking for free parking places anywhere I can find them.”   

Free parking can only be found farther from the city centre, mostly on random streets and avenues, which itself has raised concerns surrounding the safety of female students walking back to their cars.

via Pexels

Speaking to another Glasgow City College student we were told that as an 18-year-old new driver, she is now driving from Ayrshire into the city to avoid the irregular buses.   

She said: “I sometimes park in the city centre, but I try to avoid it if I can.   

“They are usually quite full during the week. I know quite a lot of people who drive to college or university, and that does make it quite hard to get a space.”  

When asked about the price of parking, she said: “You have to pay a lot, on a good day it’s £6 for the day parking, but other than that it adds up, it is quite expensive.”  

She also says that she “won’t usually park in the city centre, I prefer getting transport links from further away, but I know quite a few people who do park.”   

With the Commonwealth Games coming to Glasgow this year, and major modernisation work continuing throughout the city, the Council is unlikely to pay much attention to the plight of student drivers and with the universities running a strict programme of permits, they are unlikely to have much sympathy either.  

As a student, you can get yourself discounts on all sorts of things, and saving a few quid on a Burger King can certainly put a smile on your face. But there is no discount for the expensive daily obstacles we all face. Whether it is right or wrong, it seems unlikely that there will be any sort of reduction in parking prices for anybody in Glasgow anytime soon, especially for students.   

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Logan Smith | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

⁠Police seize bag of guns found discarded in Glasgow street

Ranking Glasgow student study snacks by how close I am to breakdown

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Latest

Lost Biblical manuscripts recovered by Glasgow Uni professor

Georgina Bevan

The University of Glasgow’s very own Professor Garrick Allen has led an international team of academics in successfully recovering pages of previously lost Biblical manuscripts

Priced out of parking: The struggle of Glasgow’s student drivers

Logan Smith

“One day we will all take the monorail” – Homer Simpson

Volunteering at university is much easier than you realise

Amy Maitland

You can be an academic weapon AND help out in the community

An update on where all the exes featured in Worst Ex Ever season two are now

Hayley Soen

Some are appealing their convictions

Meet Pool Club, the Durham student band that could be playing with The Cure this summer

Josephine White

The Tab spoke to Pool Club about their experience making it to the grand-final of the New Blood music competition

Here are the brutal shots Drake takes at Kendrick in his three new albums, and what they mean

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Safe to say he’s still bitter

Curriculum Transformation Programme: We asked what Lancaster students really think

Isabella Frost

Many students called the changes ‘unnecessary’ and ‘going against what the students want’

This mysterious student sticker prank in York bar has taken over the media 

Faye Robinson

The York Tab spoke to the student who placed ‘VOICE ACTIVATED’ on pub appliances

iPhone camera hole

You see that tiny hole by your iPhone camera? It has an important job I bet you didn’t know

Hayley Soen

Well, I feel silly for thinking it was just a mark

This was the secret real villain of MAFS Australia 2026 and it’s not Gia or Bec

Ellissa Bain

It’s not Tyson, Juliette or Brook either

James Charles’ messiest scandals over the past 10 years, as he loses 131k followers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s an apology video expert at this point

There is actually a reason why the ‘N’ is black in the Nutella logo but the rest is red

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just a design choice

Attention Birmingham and Glasgow students: New Co-op stores are coming to your campuses

Cassandra Fong

Late night snacks, meal deals, and emergency grocery trips are about to get much easier

A timeline of Perfect Match’s Yamen’s reality TV history and Whitney relationship

Hayley Soen

It’s been confusing

Lancaster Bank Holiday music festival postponed until September due to ‘ongoing planning’

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Boundary Beats is set to include rapper Tinchy Stryder and dance act K-Klass

Ranked: UK universities with the scariest financial deficits by percentage of total income

Esther Knowles

Two fifths of unis are predicted to have a deficit this year

Every hidden reference in Drake’s three new album covers, from Michael Jackson to Taylor Swift

Ellissa Bain

He just dropped three new albums all at once

The Boys creator explains major character death and hints at what season five finale holds

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so nervous for the last episode

People are freaking out, so here’s how old Travis and Tyga were while dating Kylie Jenner

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s calling out the age gaps after her latest podcast

Review: Scenes from the Climate Era

Madeleine Wood

How do you stage existential dread?