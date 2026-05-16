Volunteering at university is much easier than you realise

2 hours ago

University life can be stressful, especially when balancing work with your studies. As a student that has this same struggle, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, it is certinly possible. You may have heard the phrase: “inconvinience is the price of community” which certainly has its merit, but hopefully this article can show you that offering a bit of time for a good cause isn’t an inconvinience at all. You can offer one hour, a day or multiple days to your chosen cause, that is all it takes to create a solid difference. As part of a community, it is our responsibility to give back to it as much as we can, especially in an age of digitisation that promotes isolation and loneliness. Volunteering can make a big difference. Read on to hear more about some potential projects and charities you could get involved in, and to see how to apply via the SRC.

There are so many local charities in Scotland that are more than happy to have students volunteer with them in any capacity they can provide. A full list would be extensive, a few are included to give a sense of how students can volunteer and for what causes.

Women’s Integration Network (WIN)

WIN is dedicated to bringing women from various backgrounds together to build safe spaces and empower women. Supporting women from 18 to 80+ from refugee and migrant backgrounds, allowing them to thrive in their local communities, build friendships as well as providing practical support. They are looking for students who can provide one on one support through aiding individuals access local services, as well as administrative or planning volunteers. WIN are also looking to grow their practical support in advocacy. This opportunity is perfect for students to get practical experience while helping support their local community.

Childline

Childline is dedicated to providing children up to the age of 19 with confidential support around the clock, on virtually any issues from personal to financial issues. Childline’s excellent support to young people in Glasgow that cannot be overstated enough. Students can apply here, and can filter their preferences to suit their lifestyle. Students can choose how often they want to volunteer, the time that works best, the region they would like to volunteer in and so on. It is the perfect way to ensure you can balance it alongside your studies.

For more information, Editor in Chief Georgia French wrote a comprehensive article on the process to volunteer for ChildLine and the benefits.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland are dedicated to improving isolation that comes as a result of certain long term illnesses. They provide health support invaluable to those that need it most. They are always looking for various volunteers. You can provide services through working in one of their stores, or something I have found particularly rewarding: kindness calls. They have various other opportunities, see here. Kindness calling is one of the least time consuming roles offered, it entails providing a call to a vulnerable person once a week for up-to an hour. This makes it perfect for those seeking lower commitment opportunities. This is done from the comfort of your home, making it accessible to all students with a mobile phone.

Just Like Us

Just Like Us, is an organisation strives to provide LGBT+ young people with a sense of belonging. Students can become ambassadors, if they are LGBT+ over the age of 18. This opportunity includes speaking in schools, writing articles and you can even receive a LGBT+ career mentor. For more information on what this entails, see here. This opportunity provides excellent practical skills, from public speaking and writing development, it is worthwhile cause. SRC link to apply.

How to volunteer as a University of Glasgow Student

All active students have access to the Student Representatives Council’s (SRC) volunteer portal. Once logged in, you can register to volunteer. This gives you an account by which you can keep track of your volunteering hours. Once set up, navigate to ‘Browse Opportunities’. This will allow you to see various opportunities that the SRC post to make volunteering quick and easy for students. This can be filtered to suit preferences, primarily if you would like off campus or on campus roles and again by the type of work you want to do.

Once you find an opportunity you like, you can click ‘Apply’ or follow the instructions given to apply. It really is that simple.

Benefits of volunteering as a student

Aside from self-gratification and pride in your work, there are also practical benefits for students prospects after graduation. All the time you spend volunteering can be logged in the SRC volunteering portal, this accumulates over the course of your studies and results in rewards. They are as follows:

Bronze: 25 hours

Silver: 50 hours

Gold: 100 hours

Platinum: 200 hours

Diamond: 500 hours

Obtaining these awards go on your Higher Education Achievement Report (HEAR) that employers have access to, read more here. Students are also automatically registered to receive Saltire Rewards, a Scottish government led initiative that recognises the contribution of volunteers.

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Featured image via Unsplash