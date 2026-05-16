The Tab

Volunteering at university is much easier than you realise

You can be an academic weapon AND help out in the community

Amy Maitland | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

University life can be stressful, especially when balancing work with your studies. As a student that has this same struggle, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, it is certinly possible. You may have heard the phrase: “inconvinience is the price of community” which certainly has its merit, but hopefully this article can show you that offering a bit of time for a good cause isn’t an inconvinience at all. You can offer one hour, a day or multiple days to your chosen cause, that is all it takes to create a solid difference. As part of a community, it is our responsibility to give back to it as much as we can, especially in an age of digitisation that promotes isolation and loneliness. Volunteering can make a big difference. Read on to hear more about some potential projects and charities you could get involved in, and to see how to apply via the SRC.

There are so many local charities in Scotland that are more than happy to have students volunteer with them in any capacity they can provide. A full list would be extensive, a few are included to give a sense of how students can volunteer and for what causes.

Women’s Integration Network (WIN)

WIN is dedicated to bringing women from various backgrounds together to build safe spaces and empower women. Supporting women from 18 to 80+ from refugee and migrant backgrounds, allowing them to thrive in their local communities, build friendships as well as providing practical support. They are looking for students who can provide one on one support through aiding individuals access local services, as well as administrative or planning volunteers. WIN are also looking to grow their practical support in advocacy. This opportunity is perfect for students to get practical experience while helping support their local community.

Childline

via Unsplash

Childline is dedicated to providing children up to the age of 19 with confidential support around the clock, on virtually any issues from personal to financial issues. Childline’s excellent support to young people in Glasgow that cannot be overstated enough. Students can apply here, and can filter their preferences to suit their lifestyle. Students can choose how often they want to volunteer, the time that works best, the region they would like to volunteer in and so on. It is the perfect way to ensure you can balance it alongside your studies.

For more information, Editor in Chief Georgia French wrote a comprehensive article on the process to volunteer for ChildLine and the benefits.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland

via Unsplash

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland are dedicated to improving isolation that comes as a result of certain long term illnesses. They provide health support invaluable to those that need it most. They are always looking for various volunteers. You can provide services through working in one of their stores, or something I have found particularly rewarding: kindness calls. They have various other opportunities, see here. Kindness calling is one of the least time consuming roles offered, it entails providing a call to a vulnerable person once a week for up-to an hour. This makes it perfect for those seeking lower commitment opportunities. This is done from the comfort of your home, making it accessible to all students with a mobile phone.

Just Like Us

Just Like Us, is an organisation strives to provide LGBT+ young people with a sense of belonging. Students can become ambassadors, if they are LGBT+ over the age of 18. This opportunity includes speaking in schools, writing articles and you can even receive a LGBT+ career mentor. For more information on what this entails, see here. This opportunity provides excellent practical skills, from public speaking and writing development, it is worthwhile cause. SRC link to apply.

How to volunteer as a University of Glasgow Student

All active students have access to the Student Representatives Council’s (SRC) volunteer portal. Once logged in, you can register to volunteer. This gives you an account by which you can keep track of your volunteering hours. Once set up, navigate to ‘Browse Opportunities’. This will allow you to see various opportunities that the SRC post to make volunteering quick and easy for students. This can be filtered to suit preferences, primarily if you would like off campus or on campus roles and again by the type of work you want to do.

Once you find an opportunity you like, you can click ‘Apply’ or follow the instructions given to apply. It really is that simple.

Benefits of volunteering as a student

Aside from self-gratification and pride in your work, there are also practical benefits for students prospects after graduation. All the time you spend volunteering can be logged in the SRC volunteering portal, this accumulates over the course of your studies and results in rewards. They are as follows:

  • Bronze: 25 hours
  • Silver: 50 hours
  • Gold: 100 hours
  • Platinum: 200 hours
  • Diamond: 500 hours

Obtaining these awards go on your Higher Education Achievement Report (HEAR) that employers have access to, read more here. Students are also automatically registered to receive Saltire Rewards, a Scottish government led initiative that recognises the contribution of volunteers.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Amy Maitland | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Ex-Glagow uni boss spent over £93k on business class flights and luxury hotel stays

Glasgow student creates blog to showcase ‘power and creativity emerging from Gaza’

Ranking the West End beer gardens

Latest

Lost Biblical manuscripts recovered by Glasgow Uni professor

Georgina Bevan

The University of Glasgow’s very own Professor Garrick Allen has led an international team of academics in successfully recovering pages of previously lost Biblical manuscripts

Priced out of parking: The struggle of Glasgow’s student drivers

Logan Smith

“One day we will all take the monorail” – Homer Simpson

Volunteering at university is much easier than you realise

Amy Maitland

You can be an academic weapon AND help out in the community

An update on where all the exes featured in Worst Ex Ever season two are now

Hayley Soen

Some are appealing their convictions

Meet Pool Club, the Durham student band that could be playing with The Cure this summer

Josephine White

The Tab spoke to Pool Club about their experience making it to the grand-final of the New Blood music competition

Here are the brutal shots Drake takes at Kendrick in his three new albums, and what they mean

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Safe to say he’s still bitter

Curriculum Transformation Programme: We asked what Lancaster students really think

Isabella Frost

Many students called the changes ‘unnecessary’ and ‘going against what the students want’

This mysterious student sticker prank in York bar has taken over the media 

Faye Robinson

The York Tab spoke to the student who placed ‘VOICE ACTIVATED’ on pub appliances

iPhone camera hole

You see that tiny hole by your iPhone camera? It has an important job I bet you didn’t know

Hayley Soen

Well, I feel silly for thinking it was just a mark

This was the secret real villain of MAFS Australia 2026 and it’s not Gia or Bec

Ellissa Bain

It’s not Tyson, Juliette or Brook either

James Charles’ messiest scandals over the past 10 years, as he loses 131k followers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s an apology video expert at this point

There is actually a reason why the ‘N’ is black in the Nutella logo but the rest is red

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just a design choice

Attention Birmingham and Glasgow students: New Co-op stores are coming to your campuses

Cassandra Fong

Late night snacks, meal deals, and emergency grocery trips are about to get much easier

A timeline of Perfect Match’s Yamen’s reality TV history and Whitney relationship

Hayley Soen

It’s been confusing

Lancaster Bank Holiday music festival postponed until September due to ‘ongoing planning’

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Boundary Beats is set to include rapper Tinchy Stryder and dance act K-Klass

Ranked: UK universities with the scariest financial deficits by percentage of total income

Esther Knowles

Two fifths of unis are predicted to have a deficit this year

Every hidden reference in Drake’s three new album covers, from Michael Jackson to Taylor Swift

Ellissa Bain

He just dropped three new albums all at once

The Boys creator explains major character death and hints at what season five finale holds

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so nervous for the last episode

People are freaking out, so here’s how old Travis and Tyga were while dating Kylie Jenner

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s calling out the age gaps after her latest podcast

Review: Scenes from the Climate Era

Madeleine Wood

How do you stage existential dread?