Curriculum Transformation Programme: We asked what Lancaster students really think

Many students called the changes ‘unnecessary’ and ‘going against what the students want’

33 minutes ago

In February, Lancaster University announced the delay of the transition to semesters.

Despite this, a decision by the Senate has been made to proceed with some other changes included in the original Curriculum Transformation Programme (CTP). This included the introduction of mandatory module credits and the introduction of “meaningful assessment”.

Over the last few weeks, as module enrolment neared, many students were finally finding out how these changes would actually impact their degrees.

So, to find out what students actually thought of these in some cases quite significant changes, we asked for their opinions.

Many felt the variety of modules has reduced significantly, with one saying: “I knew some modules would change but literally my entire next year is different” and another adds the changes are“not what I signed up for.”

An overall theme was that students feel they are not being listened to and feel unnoticed, with others claiming the university goes “against what students want” and “without caring how it affects us.” Another student echoed this, saying they felt like “guinea pigs” in their new computer science course.

Although not particularly surprising in a year the uni needs to save £30 million pounds, many students lamented the changes are “likely just to save money,” with the common sentiment being that the introduction of compulsory modules decreases the amount of variety of modules offered to cut down on staffing and resources.

To tie with this, student fees will hit a new high of £9,790 a year for the academic year 26/27. For context, this is the equivalent of 770 hours of work (excluding tax) at minimum wage.

It is also considered incredibly normal for modules to hold 15 credits, translating to eight modules over the course of one academic year. The changes of CTP introduces a transition to a minimum of 20 credits and compulsory modules in Part II years. One student referenced this: “Another cost cutting effort, whilst our tuition goes up, our contact hours are coming down.”

Lancaster University has been contacted for comment.

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