Here are your Castle ward by-election candidates for Lancaster

The by-election for Castle Ward is set to take place on the 21st May

2 hours ago

Following the resignation of former Green Party councillor, Isabella Metcalfe-Riener, a by-election is set to take place in Lancaster on Thursday 21st May.

Candidates have been named by Labour, Liberal Democrats, The Green Party, and Reform UK. There is no Conservative Party candidate.

The Candidates are:

William David Evans for Labour.

Malcolm Allan Martin for Liberal Democrats.

Will Farley for The Green Party.

Marco Wright for Reform UK.

“I’m very happy to say that I am the Labour candidate in the upcoming Lancaster City Council election in the Castle ward. I’m a local resident and hope to be a voice for change on the city council”, said William David Evans.

Will Farley is a 25 year old, living in Castle Ward and working as a chef. He said:

“As a young person who genuinely cares about the issues facing ordinary people, I am excited to join the Green Party-led Council, and have the opportunity to work for my community.”

“I know it won’t be an easy job especially given that years of Government austerity have hit local councils hard, and we also face the prospect of Lancashire local councils being abolished and merged into new larger councils by 2028. This will have a significant impact on local government.”

“As a Green Party Councillor, I want to stand up for local democracy, defend public services and protect our green spaces and other things that make Lancaster a great place to live.”

Marco Wright’s statement to voters is:

“My name is Marco Wright, I’ve lived in Lancaster long enough to remember before the university was built, I’m passionate about our area, and I am not a politician.”

“I’ve worked in the nuclear industry, in construction and as a taxi driver, I’ve lived through highs and lows, now I want to use that experience to represent everyone in Castle Ward.”

The current two other ward councillors are both Green Party members, Dave Brookes and Paul Stubbins.

The Lancaster City council is currently run by shared administration between Green, Liberal Democrat and the Morecambe Bay Independents (MBIs), consisting of 22 Green councillors, 20 Labour, seven Lib-Dems, five Conservatives, three MBIs and three independents.

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