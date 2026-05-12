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Steven calls out David’s behaviour at MAFS Australia final vows in wildly unexpected take

‘I can’t help but feel for Alissa’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The MAFS Australia final vows were full of drama with Danny brutally dumping Bec and David walking out on Alissa before she could say her vows. In a surprising turn of events, Steven has shared that he thinks David’s reaction was totally uncalled for, and he actually feels bad for Alissa. Huh?

In an interview with Chattr after the show, he said: “That was so unexpected when I first heard about it, because at the final Dinner Party, David was begging for Alissa’s forgiveness. So watching that back and just seeing how, I guess, done and cold David was, was a bit of a surprise.”

“This is probably going to be an unpopular opinion. Look, I am proud of him for standing his ground. Can’t hate a man for that. But the walking off was definitely unexpected in my opinion. If it were me, I would probably still allow a partner to say their vows and not walk off, just due to a respect sort of thing.”

Credit: Channel Nine

He said he “can’t help but feel for Alissa” because she didn’t get to say her vows at the same time. “You’ve just gone through this massive experiment together, and she did take the time to write them,” he continued. Well, that really is unexpected. I thought we were all on David’s side here?

Steven did say he respects the fact that David stood up for himself in that moment and realised his own self-worth, but walking out on Alissa and leaving her to say her vows to nobody was a step too far.

“I’ve got to give it to him. It is respectful how he sort of said, I’m doing this for me because I’ve got the self-respect and sort of walked away. It was very boss-like!” he added. Sorry Steven, I don’t think I’m with you on this one. David had every right to do that after what Alissa put him through. The mic drop moment was so iconic.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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