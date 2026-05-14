Lancaster’s aspiring business owners can apply for £5,000 business award

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Local entrepreneurs in Lancaster have four weeks to apply for Lancaster University’s Work in Progress Enterprise Award for £5,ooo. The scheme targets students and graduates, as well as early-stage business developments.

The application period is running from May 11th until midday on June 8th.

According to the Lancaster Guardian, the eligibility criteria are:

You are a current student or graduate of Lancaster University.

You are the owner/founder of a Limited Company, a Social Enterprise or a registered Sole Trader.

The award offers a much needed boost to a local Lancaster business in an economy that is surely not making starting, growing or developing a business an easy feat.

The prize money at the sum of £5,000, while not eliminating every obstacle, is sure to help with things like marketing, product development, research, website improvements, necessary equipment and any professional advice the start-ups may be seeking, all of which is bound to be immensely helpful to a business venture in its early stages.

Those wishing to apply should endeavour to send in an application by midday June 8th 2026. The application includes an online form, a pitch deck, a business model canvas, a company logo, a two-year financial plan, and CVs.

Following the deadline on June 8th, all applications will be reviewed and considered and six finalists will be selected to move forward to the next round. Application consideration will take place between June 8th and June 12th.

Finalists will receive confirmation of their place on Monday 15th June. Selected finalists will be required to create a video pitch, and will have three weeks to complete it. All video pitches must be submitted by July 6th. The three winning businesses will be announced on Monday 13th July.

For more information regarding the Work in Progress Enterprise Award and the application form, visit Lancaster University’s website.

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