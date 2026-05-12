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Summer is Here: New pop-up ice cream and coffee shop open in Lancaster

The shop also offers crafted coffee, tea, homemade refreshers

Amy Laird | News
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Summer is definitely on its way now that Swirl & Co is bringing delicious soft serve ice cream flavours right to our doorstep.

For six months only, the pop-up shop will be stationed in Marketgate Shopping Centre (the perfect spot for students to drop by on a day out in town).

The business offers an array of menu options: from expertly crafted coffee, tea, homemade refreshers and, most significantly, soft serve ice cream.

There are an array of delicious flavours to choose from for those with a sweet tooth. Whether you fancy Swirl & Co’s richer option: Chocolate and salted caramel sundae or their tangier lemon meringue sundae, it seems that they have all taste buds covered on their menu.

We would be heading straight for Swirl & Co’s tiramisu sundae. You can find more flavours to choose from over on their Instagram and Facebook page (we took one look and were sold).

When it comes to the soft serve ice cream, customers have a choice about whether it is served in a tub, waffle cone or as one of Swirl & Co’s aforementioned signature sundaes (this place is certainly starting to sound like the perfect summer spot with friends).

Here are Swirl & Co’s current opening times for the foreseeable:

  • Monday-Saturday 10am-5.30pm
  • Sunday 11am-4.30pm

With exam season approaching, why not treat yourself to a well-deserved sweet treat at Swirl & Co? It sounds like the perfect boost to get through revision and those dreaded exams. Or maybe it’s the ideal spot to celebrate last weekend’s iconic Roses win (York are not invited).

Either way, this brand new pop-up shop in Marketgate seems to have a fabulously inviting atmosphere, perfect for Lancs students over the next six months.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

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Amy Laird | News
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