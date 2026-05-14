Only a third of Welsh teenagers are going to university. Why?

Young people are opting for more practicals routes into the workplace

3 hours ago

It’s no national secret that obtaining a higher education isn’t as valuable as it was 30 years ago. Finishing university in the 90s, you’d have a plethora of job opportunities. Each year, employers scrambled over each other to be the first in sweeping up the next fresh crop of graduates.

But what does having a degree mean now?

According to UCAS 2025 data, only 32.5 per cent of Welsh 18-year-olds are choosing to go straight into university. This figure is significantly lower when compared to the UK average of 41.2 per cent.

There may be an endless number of reasons as to why many UK school-leavers choose not to go straight into university. Let’s keep it simple by whittling it down to three: Money, mindset and alternatives.

1. Financial Pressures and Cost of Living

For almost all students, this is the biggest and most immediate barrier when attending university. Tuition is slyly increasing, part-time jobs are near-impossible to get, student finance barely covers rent, and the most detrimental of all: the skyrocketing student debt.

According to a recent Statista 2025 report, the outstanding student loan debt across the UK has now passed over £292 billion.

In Wales, the financial pressure may look slightly different from the rest of the UK. Unlike their English counterparts, all Welsh students are eligible for a non-repayable maintenance grant, typically ranging from around £1,000 to over £10,000.

As previously existing in England until abolished in 2016, maintenance grants remain significant in reducing student debt, living costs and giving greater access to university. For low-income students, this support narrows the financial barrier when considering whether to attend university.

According to a 2023/24 Welsh government report, nearly half of Welsh students were aged 25 and above. It appears that part-time university is popular in Wales when compared to other parts of the UK – this is most likely because part-time study is easier to transition into, less demanding and more financially flexible.

Despite this, it seems that two-thirds of Welsh students are choosing to pursue entry-level employment, do blue-collar work or go the vocational pathway instead.

2. Cultural Attitudes

In many parts of the UK, such as Northern England and certain parts of Wales, university is not always the default. Manual labour and skilled trades are often seen as highly practical and an accessible alternative to university. These routes can be perceived as a direct lead into job stability, income and opportunity.

Particularly in rural areas, young people can be exposed earlier to manual or trade work. As of June 2024, there are around 1.88 million employees within occupations of skilled trade sector, showing how crucial a sector this remains.

There is also often a strong family and community link to blue-collar work. In many cases, these careers are passed down through generations, alongside great support for local independent tradespeople and small businesses.

Skilled work and manual labour can feel familiar and sometimes more plausible than undergraduate study.

3. Post-college pathways

Alongside trade, many students opt for degree apprenticeships or enter full-time employment through entry-level roles instead of university.

As options have expanded, many school-leavers may see the appeal of offers of immediate income, financial security and a clearer route into stable employment – much of which life after university cannot always guarantee.

In the end, fewer Welsh students heading straight into university doesn’t necessarily signal a problem in the system. It simply reflects the reality in which there are now an abundance of ways to build a future than ever before. Rather than scaring away from higher education, many young people are simply choosing routes that can feel more practical, secure or better suited to their lives.

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