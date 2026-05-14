The Tab

Only a third of Welsh teenagers are going to university. Why?

Young people are opting for more practicals routes into the workplace

Andrea Inte | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s no national secret that obtaining a higher education isn’t as valuable as it was 30 years ago. Finishing university in the 90s, you’d have a plethora of job opportunities. Each year, employers scrambled over each other to be the first in sweeping up the next fresh crop of graduates.

But what does having a degree mean now?

According to UCAS 2025 data, only 32.5 per cent of Welsh 18-year-olds are choosing to go straight into university. This figure is significantly lower when compared to the UK average of 41.2 per cent.

There may be an endless number of reasons as to why many UK school-leavers choose not to go straight into university. Let’s keep it simple by whittling it down to three: Money, mindset and alternatives.

1. Financial Pressures and Cost of Living

For almost all students, this is the biggest and most immediate barrier when attending university. Tuition is slyly increasing, part-time jobs are near-impossible to get, student finance barely covers rent, and the most detrimental of all: the skyrocketing student debt.

According to a recent Statista 2025 report, the outstanding student loan debt across the UK has now passed over £292 billion.

In Wales, the financial pressure may look slightly different from the rest of the UK. Unlike their English counterparts, all Welsh students are eligible for a non-repayable maintenance grant, typically ranging from around £1,000 to over £10,000.

 

As previously existing in England until abolished in 2016, maintenance grants remain significant in reducing student debt, living costs and giving greater access to university. For low-income students, this support narrows the financial barrier when considering whether to attend university.

According to a 2023/24 Welsh government report, nearly half of Welsh students were aged 25 and above. It appears that part-time university is popular in Wales when compared to other parts of the UK – this is most likely because part-time study is easier to transition into, less demanding and more financially flexible.

Despite this, it seems that two-thirds of Welsh students are choosing to pursue entry-level employment, do blue-collar work or go the vocational pathway instead.

2. Cultural Attitudes

In many parts of the UK, such as Northern England and certain parts of Wales, university is not always the default. Manual labour and skilled trades are often seen as highly practical and an accessible alternative to university. These routes can be perceived as a direct lead into job stability, income and opportunity.

Particularly in rural areas, young people can be exposed earlier to manual or trade work. As of June 2024, there are around 1.88 million employees within occupations of skilled trade sector, showing how crucial a sector this remains.

There is also often a strong family and community link to blue-collar work. In many cases, these careers are passed down through generations, alongside great support for local independent tradespeople and small businesses.

Skilled work and manual labour can feel familiar and sometimes more plausible than undergraduate study.

3. Post-college pathways

Alongside trade, many students opt for degree apprenticeships or enter full-time employment through entry-level roles instead of university.

As options have expanded, many school-leavers may see the appeal of offers of immediate income, financial security and a clearer route into stable employment – much of which life after university cannot always guarantee.

In the end, fewer Welsh students heading straight into university doesn’t necessarily signal a problem in the system. It simply reflects the reality in which there are now an abundance of ways to build a future than ever before. Rather than scaring away from higher education, many young people are simply choosing routes that can feel more practical, secure or better suited to their lives.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash and Canva

Andrea Inte | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Cardiff graduate got catcalled by van driver, then reported his untaxed vehicle to DVLA

Cardiff University mentioned in report about ‘excessive risk-taking’ in UK higher education

Newly-qualified Welsh paramedics advised to look for jobs abroad amid hiring freeze

Latest

The ultimate guide to summer cooking in Cardiff on a student budget

Marion Adeniyi

The best ways to fuel up this summer

Frozen face frenzy: Botox in Hollywood is ruining films, and we need to talk about it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What’s an actor who can’t frown?

I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

Ellissa Bain

It’s not for coins

Only a third of Welsh teenagers are going to university. Why?

Andrea Inte

Young people are opting for more practicals routes into the workplace

King’s College London and Cranfield University to merge in bid to create ‘global university’

Isabella Zbucki

The merger will come into place from August 2027

Lancaster’s aspiring business owners can apply for £5,000 business award

Grace Chesworth

Business owners have one month to apply

Controversial streamer Chud The Builder charged with attempted murder after violent incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He streamed right after the shooting

Here’s everything you need to know about sunset screenings at Williamson Park

Zoe Lavender

From the 16th to the 24th of May, The Dukes is hosting an outdoor cinema experience at The Dell

MAFS Australia villains Adrian and Danny

MAFS’ Danny jokes about ‘gaslighting women’ as he sets up dating event with fellow villain Adrian

Hayley Soen

What fresh hell is this?

Wait, can you see who viewed your Instagram Instants?! The new feature explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s like sending a Snapchat

Bonnie Blue

‘Pretty disgusting’: Bonnie Blue is back with a huge stunt next month at the 1,000 man mansion

Hayley Soen

Members of the public will take part in the ‘shocking’ event

Here’s how to turn off Instagram Instants, because thankfully you can get rid of it

Ellissa Bain

Nobody asked for this

MAFS USA is coming to E4, and a bride falls pregnant just weeks into the experiment

Hayley Soen

It’s the first time this has ever happened

Sydney Sweeney explains how they filmed Cassie-zilla NSFW scene in Euphoria and it’s a lot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It apparently took over a year

Steven reveals where he and Rachel stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

Ellissa Bain

What an explosive end it’s been for them

The Boys actor Laz Alonso has reshared video calling out season five’s focus on Soldier Boy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wishes there was more MM

It’s time to touch grass: Places to reconnect with nature near Exeter this summer

Mollie Woodman

With sunny weather pulling us on one arm, and deadlines the other, the only reasonable solution is to go touch grass

York students recognised after contributing 90,000 hours to local community projects

Shannon Downing

From refugee support to food poverty initiatives, students have been recognised for their community work

People are only just finding out the dirty meaning behind the Queen of Spades tattoo

Ellissa Bain

It’s very x-rated

Nominations for The Lancaster Tab’s BNOC Competition 2026 are now OPEN

Emma Netscher

If you fancy a seat on the throne or a (metaphorical) crown on your head, you’re gonna want to give this a read…