Cardiff graduate got catcalled by van driver, then reported his untaxed vehicle to DVLA

‘Got harassed in Cardiff but karma had my back’

5 hours ago

Two women took to social media to share their triumph after reporting a catcaller’s untaxed vehicle to DVLA.

On 15th April, Aneesa Bhabha and her young sister were targeted by a van driver and passenger while walking on Newport Road, Cardiff. The two men shouted at the women over the large crossing, prompting Aneesa to take out her phone and start filming them.

The 25-year-old Cardiff Metropolitan graduate documented the entire incident on Instagram, saying: “Thank god for instant karma.”

The post currently has 10 million views and 252k likes. While many commenters argued men need to hold each other accountable and congratulated Aneesa on her brave action, others had different opinions.

One user said: “It’s harmless, just carry on with your day. If he touches you that’s a whole other ball game.”

The South Wales Police reported that, in 2024, there were 440 street harassment reported to the force, 214 of which were toward women.

As Aneesa filmed, she captured the number plate. After putting it through a checker online, she found the vehicle was untaxed so reported it to the DVLA.

Aneesa, originally from Canada, told the BBC that having her sister alongside her influenced her decision to take action. She explained: “It adds another layer to it, when you’re protecting someone, you love.”

She said: “Usually you leave a situation after being catcalled kind of down […] but this time it felt like there was some kind of accountability.”

The DVLA threatens to fine £30, plus one and half times any tax owed, for driving an untaxed vehicle on a public road. If this is not paid, it could rise to £1000.

While catcalling still remains a widespread issue, the virality of Aneesa’s video provides hope for women in similar situations

If you have experienced street harassment in the Cardiff or South Wales area, you should report it to the South Wales Police.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Cardiff students can access Cardiff University’s support team here, while Cardiff Metropolitan students can access help here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Instagram @aneesaruns100