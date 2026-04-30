The Tab

Cardiff graduate got catcalled by van driver, then reported his untaxed vehicle to DVLA

‘Got harassed in Cardiff but karma had my back’

Hawra Ghor | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Two women took to social media to share their triumph after reporting a catcaller’s untaxed vehicle to DVLA.

On 15th April, Aneesa Bhabha and her young sister were targeted by a van driver and passenger while walking on Newport Road, Cardiff. The two men shouted at the women over the large crossing, prompting Aneesa to take out her phone and start filming them.

The 25-year-old Cardiff Metropolitan graduate documented the entire incident on Instagram, saying: “Thank god for instant karma.”

The post currently has 10 million views and 252k likes. While many commenters argued men need to hold each other accountable and congratulated Aneesa on her brave action, others had different opinions.

One user said: “It’s harmless, just carry on with your day. If he touches you that’s a whole other ball game.”

The South Wales Police reported that, in 2024, there were 440 street harassment reported to the force, 214 of which were toward women.

via LinkedIn

As Aneesa filmed, she captured the number plate. After putting it through a checker online, she found the vehicle was untaxed so reported it to the DVLA.

Aneesa, originally from Canada, told the BBC that having her sister alongside her influenced her decision to take action. She explained: “It adds another layer to it, when you’re protecting someone, you love.”

She said: “Usually you leave a situation after being catcalled kind of down […] but this time it felt like there was some kind of accountability.”

The DVLA threatens to fine £30, plus one and half times any tax owed,  for driving an untaxed vehicle on a public road. If this is not paid, it could rise to £1000.

While catcalling still remains a widespread issue, the virality of Aneesa’s video provides hope for women in similar situations

If you have experienced street harassment in the Cardiff or South Wales area, you should report it to the South Wales Police.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Cardiff students can access Cardiff University’s support team here, while Cardiff Metropolitan students can access help here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Instagram @aneesaruns100

Hawra Ghor | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

The Cardiff Tab is recruiting editors – come join the family (you won’t regret it)

Cardiff University mentioned in report about ‘excessive risk-taking’ in UK higher education

Cardiff University graduate bought £650k house in her 20s using the 50 30 20 rule

Latest

Right, when does MAFS Australia 2026 end? Here are the final dates and what we have left

Hayley Soen

There’s a whole new twist yet to come

Right, here’s what a ‘bird’ means on TikTok since they’re getting dragged in this new trend

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I needed the context

Want to be on The Durham Tab 2026-2027 editorial team?

May Thomson

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know, with the LINK TO APPLY IN THIS ARTICLE

Exeter University has launched a real Hogwarts-style degree in magic and witchcraft

Nicola Cirican

Exeter’s MA in magic and occult sciences brings witchcraft into modern academia (no wand required)

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ as harsh take on animal lovers who eat meat causes chaos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I feel attacked

Black band tattoo

People just learned the filthy meaning behind the black band tattoo, and I’m clutching my pearls

Kieran Galpin

And this is why we Google tattoos before getting them

This impossible age riddle is getting on everyone’s nerves, so here’s the very logical answer

Ellissa Bain

It’s actually quite a tricky one

University of London Vice-Chancellor resigns after being accused of bullying

Leticia Alvarez

Wendy Thomson said the claims are ‘unfounded’ and is now taking legal action

Real woman The Devil Wears Prada’s Emily is based on shares shady reason she was so ‘mean’

Ellissa Bain

She has finally identified herself after 20 years

Good lord, Sam had even more questions in a notebook for Chris than we saw on MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

‘I don’t think people realise how mean he actually was’

Love Is Blind Chelsea Kwame split

Shayne has now waded in on the rumour Love Is Blind couple Chelsea and Kwame have split

Hayley Soen

He just loves to make everything messier

Meet the first year LJMU student transforming a major university building

Grace Ellen

Olivia Garry is playing a key role in the refurbishment of the Henry Cotton Building

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue goes viral in video with little brother, and ofc he’s a bloody Soundcloud rapper

Kieran Galpin

Making a video with your sister’s Bang Bus is not it

Cambridge college signs £10 million agreement with Chinese university

Alexander Newman

Fudan University’s constitution contains a ‘pledge to follow the Communist Party’s leadership’

Drag Race All Stars winner Jimbo labelled ‘misogynistic’ after problematic new TV show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Who is the target audience for this?’

Cardiff graduate got catcalled by van driver, then reported his untaxed vehicle to DVLA

Hawra Ghor

‘Got harassed in Cardiff but karma had my back’

Rachel Kerr

Truth of what happened to missing UK influencer after husband called reports she was found ‘fake’

Hayley Soen

There have been conflicting reports of her whereabouts

Lancaster-Scarborough steam train trip to pull Harry Potter coaches

Isabella Frost

The journey will mark the 400th anniversary of Scarborough being named a spa

MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals ‘x-rated’ real reason she suddenly switched on David

Ellissa Bain

We’re starting to see some cracks

oxbridge colleges hardest to get into this is emma emmanuel college cambridge

The 20 absolute hardest Oxbridge colleges for applicants to snatch up offers from

Claudia Cox

One Oxford college only lets nine per cent in