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This impossible age riddle is getting on everyone’s nerves, so here’s the very logical answer

It’s actually quite a tricky one

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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It’s brainrot time again! A new riddle is going viral right now that’s leaving people absolutely baffled. But as usual, there’s a really logical answer that seems simple once you know.

Every day, there’s a new brainrot post on Twitter. Whether it’s finding out the purpose of something stupid like that space before the zero on a ruler or an annoying maths puzzle, they never stop. It comes just days after a riddle about London Bridge had people scratching their heads. And then absolutely kicking themselves when they found out the answer.

This time, it’s one about age. The riddle goes like this: “In 1990, a person is 15 years old. In 1995, that same person is 10 years old. How can this be?” A photo of the puzzle has gone viral this week and people are coming up with all kinds of weird answers, like the number is actually a house number. Someone else said the year is actually the name of a place. Good ideas, but both wrong.

Others simply had no idea, commenting “So hard” and “Can’t work this one out”. I feel you. So, what on earth is the answer? Okay, this is quite a tricky one.

Right, here’s the answer to the viral ‘A person is 15 years old’ riddle

The answer is… the person was born in 2005 BC, which means they were five years old in 2000 BC, 10 in 1995 BC and 15 in 1990 BC, because it counts backwards. Time is split into BC (Before Christ) and AD (Anno Domini). BC counts backwards from 1 BC, but AD starts at year 1 and moves forward. There’s no year 0 and the calendar jumps straight from 1 BC to 1 AD.

There’s always such a simple and logical answer!

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Brainrot Social Media twitter Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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