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People had no idea what these bizarre bathroom capsules are for but now it makes sense

It’s nothing sinister

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Another day, another brainrot post on Twitter! Every single day without fail, a new post goes viral on the social media site asking what the purpose of some random object is. From that gap in the middle of a pair of scissors to curved bars on balconies, they’re never-ending. Today, it’s some strange capsules someone found in a bathroom. Here we go again.

A post containing a photo of the strange dark blue and teal metallic capsules has had a whopping 3.4 million views this week. In the caption, someone wrote: “While cleaning my family’s bathroom, I found these. I really couldn’t snap out of it for a while. I’m gonna lose my mind, I’m too embarrassed to ask my mom what these are for?”

Your brain immediately goes to something secretive or sexual, but it’s actually nothing sinister at all. The strange blue alien-like things are just skincare capsules that contain face serum. Instead of putting serum in bottles, some skincare brands put their serums into little biodegradable pods. But why?!

Well, there are quite a few different reasons, actually. The capsules are usually used when a serum contains active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, vitamin C and ceramides. Putting it into pods keeps the ingredients fresh and preserves their potency by shielding them from light, air and other things that could contaminate them.

On top of that, the capsules are just really practical. You squeeze the pod and it dishes out the perfect amount of product for your face in a neat way that doesn’t make any mess. Plus, they’re travel-friendly, ensure you don’t waste any of the product (which is usually quite expensive) and are great for the environment because the pods are biodegradable.

You really do learn something new every day!

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Brainrot Social Media Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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