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Iphone charging

Here’s how to change your iPhone’s boring charging sound, as unhinged options flood TikTok

The choices are limitless

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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From the charging sounds to glass text, app sizes to shortcuts, there are about a million ways to customise your iPhone in 2026.

Phones used to be creative, with fun flip screens, swivelling keyboards, and unique designs for touch pads. Now, 20 years into Apple’s reign as the undeniable kings of tech, we’re used to the standard touch screen bricks with little to no personality. That’s why customisation has become so big, because it allows people to individualise the device they spend most of their time scrolling on.

But forget switching out your wallpaper or introducing a new widget: The folks over on TikTok just discovered that you can change the little sound your iPhone makes when you plug it in.

Here’s how to change your iPhone charging sound

The concept itself is what it claims to be on the tin: The ability to change the sound your iPhone makes when you plug your charging cable in. It turns out the options for sound are practically limitless, so here’s a step-by-step guide.

  1. Find a video, preferably five to ten seconds long
  2. Save that video to your phone
  3. Go into your camera roll and save that video to “Files”
  4. Open up the Shortcuts app
  5. Click the automation option at the bottom
  6. Click “New automation” and scroll until you can click on “Charger”
  7. Click “Run immediately”
  8. Click “Next”
  9. On this screen, find and then click “Play sound”
  10. Click through your “Files” until you see that video you saved earlier
  11. Drag the file above the “Play sound” option and then choose “File” as the variable type
  12. That’s it, so click the final check mark

It sounds a little complicated on paper, but I promise you it’s super easy – even your nan could do it!

The options really are limitless

@toyamonet

I’m not saying I’m obsessed but I’m not NOT saying it either… 😂 Happy Easter!! 🐣 #beyonce #beyhive #iihandsiiheaven #blessed

♬ original sound – toyamonet🐝🐝

Because you can turn literally any clip into your iPhone charging sound, the sky really is the limit for this customisation hack.

As that woman on TikTok would say: “Everybody’s so creative.”

Literally creasing at this one

@big_mac5434

Funny#trend #fyp #iphone

♬ Ty for using my sound – Xirz 🔝🔛

Someone has done a Disney roundup

@kaymaewally

Replying to @brickedbryan Disney IPhone Charging sounds part 2! #iphone #disney #charging #sounds

♬ original sound – Kalpal

For the Bridgerton girlies

@aynsley_broom

The amount of joy I’m going to have charging my phone now😂 thank you TT tutorials for this! Can’t help but love The Featheringtons! #bridgerton #philippafeatherington #portiafeatherington #featherington

♬ Bridgerton Main Title – Soundtrack from the Netflix Series – Kris Bowers

No notes

@lemmenuh_iny0buh

nelly ahh phone charger #phonecharger #nelly #sound #fyp #fypシ

♬ original sound – vaelyn ☆

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva/TikTok

More on: iPhone Technology TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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