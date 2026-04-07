Here’s how to change your iPhone’s boring charging sound, as unhinged options flood TikTok

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From the charging sounds to glass text, app sizes to shortcuts, there are about a million ways to customise your iPhone in 2026.

Phones used to be creative, with fun flip screens, swivelling keyboards, and unique designs for touch pads. Now, 20 years into Apple’s reign as the undeniable kings of tech, we’re used to the standard touch screen bricks with little to no personality. That’s why customisation has become so big, because it allows people to individualise the device they spend most of their time scrolling on.

But forget switching out your wallpaper or introducing a new widget: The folks over on TikTok just discovered that you can change the little sound your iPhone makes when you plug it in.

Here’s how to change your iPhone charging sound

The concept itself is what it claims to be on the tin: The ability to change the sound your iPhone makes when you plug your charging cable in. It turns out the options for sound are practically limitless, so here’s a step-by-step guide.

Find a video, preferably five to ten seconds long Save that video to your phone Go into your camera roll and save that video to “Files” Open up the Shortcuts app Click the automation option at the bottom Click “New automation” and scroll until you can click on “Charger” Click “Run immediately” Click “Next” On this screen, find and then click “Play sound” Click through your “Files” until you see that video you saved earlier Drag the file above the “Play sound” option and then choose “File” as the variable type That’s it, so click the final check mark

It sounds a little complicated on paper, but I promise you it’s super easy – even your nan could do it!

The options really are limitless

Because you can turn literally any clip into your iPhone charging sound, the sky really is the limit for this customisation hack.

As that woman on TikTok would say: “Everybody’s so creative.”

Literally creasing at this one

Someone has done a Disney roundup

For the Bridgerton girlies

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Featured image credit: Canva/TikTok