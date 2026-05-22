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‘Please don’t steal from small businesses’: Cathays pub owner shames pint glass nicking

The drinkers later returned the items with chocolates and an apology note

Martha Spencer | News
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The owner of local Cathays pub has shared his frustrations online after customers stole two branded pint glasses.

Cathays Beer House owner Martin Holmes took to social media after two branded pint glasses disappeared from the independent pub.

The post, which has since been deleted, urged customers to think twice before taking items from small businesses.

Martin, aged 58, later explained that, while some people may see stealing glasses as harmless, repeated incidents can have a serious impact on independent venues.

As a result, losses can quickly add up when pubs are trying to keep prices affordable for customers, further harming the independent hospitality industry.

The pub, which won Cardiff CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year in both 2025 and 2026, has built a loyal customer base by keeping drink prices relatively low.

For example, cask beers are sold for around £4 to £4.30 a pint, despite increasing energy bills, taxes and supplier costs.

Via Unsplash

Speaking to Wales Online, he recalled the group spending several hours at the pub, trying different drinks while staff accommodated them throughout their visit. In addition, Martin even provided water for their dogs and helped charge one customer’s vape.

However, after checking CCTV footage following the visit, he discovered two glasses had been hidden inside a bag, and had been taken from the pub.

Martin said independent venues often have to purchase their own branded glassware, unlike larger chains that may receive stock free of charge from breweries. While some glasses are donated, replacing stolen items still creates extra expense for smaller businesses. These businesses typically operate on tight margins.

Martin said he was initially reluctant to address the issue publicly on social media, but admitted he was pleased it ultimately resulted in the glasses being returned.

While grateful to have the items back, he said he hopes the incident encourages customers to think more carefully before taking glasses from pubs in the future, whether from small independent venues or larger chains.

The following morning, the customers returned the missing glasses alongside chocolates and a handwritten apology. In the note, they admitted they were embarrassed by their “awful drunken behaviour” and promised it would not happen again.

Although grateful the glasses were returned, Martin said  he hopes the incident encourages people to reconsider taking items from pubs. Repeated thefts can be particularly damaging for small independent businesses run by only a handful of people.

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Martha Spencer | News
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