Aberystwyth University cleaner awarded almost £300,000 compensation over rice cooker dispute

Peak Ong was suspended after she was accused of replacing a confiscated rice cooker

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An Aberystwyth University cleaner has been awarded £264,442 in compensation after being wrongfully dismissed and victimised over a dispute about a student’s rice cooker.

Peak Ong, a part-time cleaner at the uni’s student accommodation, was fired after a tribunal investigation, which stemmed from a long-term dispute with her manager.

The dispute came to a head when Catherine Green, Ong’s manager, accused her of purchasing a rice cooker for a student after the appliance had been confiscated by the university.

Ong, who was 69 at the time, denied the claims during the tribunal investigations.

After failing to change her behaviour after a mediation, Ong was let go from her part-time position.

The professional pair had many disagreements during work hours, with Peak making various complaints regarding Green’s “ruthless and bullying behaviour.”

Green was appointed as Ong’s line manager in 2017. After a formal complaint from Ong, she was appointed a new line manager in 2019.

Green also filed a formal complaint against Ong, and said she was “unmanageable and was having an adverse effect of her ability to do her job and on her team.”

The tribunal heard: “She was being told by her team about [Ong’s] behaviour; [Ong] refused to interact with her; would shout at her; and behave in a discourteous and disrespectful manner. She could no longer put up with [Ong’s] unreasonable conduct.”

On 12th March, Green had organised a meeting with Ong to discuss many issues, including the rice cooker incident.

It was said: “According to [Green] in her witness statement, ‘there seems to be a discussion around a rice cooker, which is banned item in halls of residence. If a rice cooker is found, the usual process of for Team Leaders, to be contacted and for them to remove the item into safe storage.”

Green had accused Ong of “supplying students with rice cookers,” of which Ms Ong denied any wrongdoing.

Green claimed she did not accuse Ong, but said she “may have reminded [Ms Ong] a rice cooker was a banned item.”

The employment tribunal found Green did not accuse Ong of misconduct over the dispute.

The pair attended a mediation in October of 2021 where they had made some agreements about their relationship at work, but Ms Ong was given no warning that a breach of the confidential agreement would lead to disciplinary action.

Green complained about Ong saying she was “putting everyone under stress, and having an impact on their wellbeing.”

After being suspended, she was told to try find and alternative role at the university within seven weeks, but failed to do despite making many applications.

After applying for a night care assistant role with Ceredigion Council in September 2022, she needed to provide a reference from Aberystwyth University, asking about Ong’s “honesty/integrity; working relationship between colleagues and public; disciplinary record; and reason for leaving.”

In response to each question, the HR worker completing the form wrote: “Unable to comment – the university remains in dispute with the applicant and this is a factor of the dispute; and the university remains in dispute with the applicant.”

As a result, Ong lost the job offer, and a Birmingham tribunal determined that she had been victimised by Aberystwyth University by a detrimental reference.

Dilbaag Bansal, an employment judge, said: “We find this was a clear reference to the Tribunal claim issued by [Ms Ong]. We find the [university]’s conduct was irresponsible and retaliatory.”

Ong said she felt “humiliated,” and it was found she was seeking to “mitigate her loss” following her unfair dismissal.

The judge awarding Ong’s compensation said: “We are satisfied that there is a direct link between the [university]’s established act of victimisation and [Ong]’s continuing loss.

“But for the [university]’s unlawful act, [ Ong] would have commenced employment with the council.

“We further find the withdrawal of this employment opportunity has resulted in [Ong] losing the opportunity to remain economically active for the remaining period of her working life.”

An Aberystwyth University spokesperson said: “While the tribunal found in the university’s favour for the majority of the claims brought in this complex case, we recognise that some procedures were not applied correctly in this instance.

“We respect the tribunal’s decision and are reviewing our processes to ensure this cannot happen again.

“The university remains committed to supporting our staff and fostering a professional and inclusive working environment.”

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Catherine Green has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Unsplash