The best day trips from Durham: Your ultimate summer term escape guide

On the off chance you’re bored during summer term, here are some elite escapes from the Durham bubble

4 hours ago

With Easter term officially underway and exam season creeping ever closer, it feels only right to offer a little reassurance: Life does, in fact, exist beyond the Billy B.

Soon enough, you’ll hit that strange post-exam limbo where deadlines vanish, your degree briefly stops haunting you, and suddenly you have far too much free time. So whether you’re looking to escape summer term boredom, avoid yet another afternoon day-drinking at the racecourse, or simply remind yourself there’s a world beyond Durham, here’s your guide to the best day trips to make the most of your freedom.

From iconic city breaks to bluebell walks, beaches to open-air museums, there are surprisingly good ways to escape the Durham bubble!

Best city escapes: York and Edinburgh

Starting with the obvious? Yes. But they’re obvious for a reason. Both York and Edinburgh are incredibly easy day trips from Durham by train, especially if you book ahead and avoid the financial trauma of last-minute fares.

York is essentially Durham’s bigger, busier, slightly more tourist-heavy cousin: Cobbled streets, old-world charm, and enough history to make you feel vaguely educational. York Minster is an obvious must-see, The Shambles delivers peak medieval main-character energy, and JORVIK Viking Center is genuinely worth a visit, especially with student tickets at a fairly reasonable £14. Walk the city walls, explore the old town, and fully commit to the historical aesthetic.

(Also please appreciate the cheeky throwback of my younger brother Iolo – he never reads my articles so I doubt he will see this anyway, hab dich ganz doll lieb Ioli xx).

Edinburgh, meanwhile, is ideal if your perfect day involveswandering through bookshops, soaking up Scottish culture, and generally romanticising your existence. Walk the Royal Mile, visit Edinburgh Castle or Holyrood Palace, hike up Arthur’s Seat for some of the best views in the city, and browse the endless cafés and bookstores. Edinburgh is genuinely one of the UK’s best city breaks, and if you haven’t properly explored it yet, this is your sign.

For when revision is ruining your life: Go see the bluebells

If exam season is slowly draining your will to live, a wholesome woodland escape might be exactly what you need…

Bluebell season is nearly over (typically running from March to early May), but if you can still catch it, Houghall Woods is one of the best nearby spots. As someone who did not grow up with bluebells, I remain fascinated by them, there is something genuinely magical about entire woodlands covered in purple-blue flowers.

Houghall Woods is around a 30 to 40-minute walk from the city centre along the River Wear towards Maiden Castle, making it ideal for a scenic study-break that doesn’t require too much effort. If walking feels ambitious, you can also take the 22, 22A or 56 bus from Durham city centre towards Houghall College.

It’s peaceful, pretty, and a far healthier form of procrastination than staring blankly at your notes in Café Nero or scrolling aimlessly on social media. And as the famous saying goes: It’s nice to be out for an hour!

Beamish: The iconic open-air museum of the north-east

Beamish is one of those places everyone says you have to visit – and annoyingly, they’re absolutely right. Now that the weather is improving, this is arguably one of the best times to go, because wandering around an open-air museum in sunshine is considerably more enjoyable than doing it in horizontal rain.

For anyone unfamiliar, Beamish is a huge open-air museum that recreates life in the North East across different historical periods, complete with old-fashioned shops, trams, villages, and enough immersive detail to make you temporarily forget what century you’re in.

If, like me, your department happens to randomly fund a trip (shoutout second-year Anthropological Research Methods <3), then even better. If not, Beamish only offers a one-year pass rather than a standard day ticket, which admittedly softens the cost slightly. Student passes are £26 and give you unlimited visits for a full year – ideal if you suddenly decide historical immersion is your new personality trait. Alternatively, Beamish also makes for an excellent family day out, which conveniently means it’s a prime opportunity to encourage your parents to fund it instead.

Bonus tip: Absolutely do not leave without stopping by Davy’s Fried Fish Shop in the 1920s Town. I am not exaggerating when I say they may have been the best chips I’ve ever had. Fried the traditional way in beef dripping, they are genuinely a 10/10 and worth the trip alone.

For when you just need some fresh sea air: The North East coast

One of Durham’s biggest advantages is how close it is to some genuinely breathtaking coastline, which means that when library walls start closing in, a beach day is actually a very realistic escape plan.

Seaham is perfect for a more relaxed seaside trip, especially if you fancy visiting the famous “glass beach” and trying your luck hunting for sea glass along the shore. It’s an easy option if you want sea air without too much planning.

Crimdon Dene, meanwhile, is ideal for beach socials, barbecues, or post-exam group outings. It’s got the kind of wide-open coastline that feels perfect for a full day with friends, just don’t let the sunshine fool you, because the North Sea remains aggressively cold no matter how optimistic you are. It’s easiest to reach by car, but buses from Durham take roughly an hour and cost less than £5 each way, making it a very solid budget-friendly option.

If you’re after something a little livelier, Tynemouth is probably one of the best all-rounders. With beautiful beaches, great cafés, surf culture, and its well-loved market, it’s ideal if you want more than just sand and sea. South Shields, meanwhile, offers dependable British seaside nostalgia, with all the classic charm that makes for an easy and enjoyable day out.

For this history neeks: Castles, ruins, and ancient landmarks

If your ideal day trip involves a little less beach and a little more historical intrigue, the North East more than delivers. Beyond its stunning coastline, this region is packed with castles, priory ruins, and centuries-old landmarks that make it almost ridiculously easy to romanticise your surroundings.

loser to Durham, Finchale Priory offers beautiful riverside ruins hidden in peaceful woodland, while Beaurepaire Priory is another lesser-known but fascinating medieval site. If you’re after something grander, Barnard Castle is a classic, with dramatic ruins overlooking the River Tees, while Raby Castle offers one of the region’s most impressive historic estates, complete with medieval architecture, sprawling grounds, and deer park.

For a region so often overlooked, the North-East really does historical day trips exceptionally well!

An Adventure Further Afield: The Pennines and Hamsterley Forest

If you’re looking to get a little further out of Durham, both the Pennines and Hamsterley Forest are well worth considering. They’re especially good options if you know someone with a car, as driving makes the journey much easier, though public transport is still possible with a bit more planning.

The Pennines offer exactly the kind of countryside escape you might hope for: Rolling hills, dramatic landscapes, sweeping views, and walking routes that make you feel like you’ve temporarily stepped into a Brontë novel. If Durham is starting to feel a little too small, this is where you go when you want proper scenery. Hamsterley Forest, meanwhile, offers woodland trails, cycling routes, and an easy nature escape when you just need fresh air and a break from Durham.

Shoutout to my main Dutch babe Ed for the top-tier Pennines recommendations here:

For one of the most accessible options, High Force Waterfall is around an hour from Durham and makes for an excellent day out, with several walking routes nearby and an impressively dramatic waterfall.

If you’re after something more adventurous, High Cup Nick is slightly further (around one hour 20 minutes) but offers incredible landscapes and a more mountainous walk. Bonus points if you stop off at Tan Hill Inn, the highest pub in England, on the way back for huge Yorkshire puddings and a very solid post-hike reward.

A hidden gem: Stargazing at Grassholme Observatory

A massive shoutout to Ingrid for this one, who absolutely could have gatekept this hidden gem but very graciously and kindly chose to share it with the wider Tab readership instead! Grassholme Observatory really is one of Durham’s most underrated nearby experiences, a “magical visitor attraction under the dark skies of Teeside”.

About 50 minutes from Durham, it’s less of a traditional day trip and more of an evening outing, but it’s absolutely worth it. Far enough from city lights to offer genuinely impressive dark skies, Grassholme hosts stargazing events that give you the chance to properly appreciate the night sky in a way you probably won’t from your college window.

The observatory is also volunteer-run, which makes it feel even more deserving of support, and the events themselves are known for being both welcoming and memorable. Expect telescope views, expert guidance, and a genuinely unique evening that feels very different from your average post-exam plans.

Your post-exam reminder: There is life beyond the Billy B

Durham in summer can feel strangely quiet once term starts winding down, but that’s exactly what makes it the perfect time to break out of the uni bubble. If summer term starts feeling repetitive, you are not actually stuck, there’s a whole range of easy escapes right on your doorstep, whether you’re after a quick city-break, some coastal peace, flower-filled walks, immersive museums, or simply somewhere new to procrastinate.

Consider this your motivation: once exams are over, close your laptop, leave the Billy B, and most importantly remind yourself that life exists beyond deadlines, essays, and exam stress. Get out, make the most of your freedom, and for once, go touch some grass – literally.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.