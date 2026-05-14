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‘Pretty disgusting’: Bonnie Blue is back with a huge stunt next month at the 1,000 man mansion

Members of the public will take part in the ‘shocking’ event

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Bonnie Blue has revealed she is planning another one of her viral stunts, and it will take place next month, in the same infamous mansion where she filmed her 1,000 men in a day challenge.

Bonnie Blue herself has admitted that even she feels “disgusted” by the stunt she is currently planning for, and she described the upcoming event as something that pushes beyond what she normally does online. I don’t know how that is possible, but I’m sure if anyone will find a way, it’s her. 

Speaking in a behind the scenes TikTok video, Bonnie opened up about the mystery event, and said the “pretty disgusting” challenge could “set her back a couple of years”. She said:  “The event I’m currently planning in June is going to set me back a couple of years. It’s pretty disgusting. And if I’m saying it’s disgusting then…” 

She went on to explain that the concept for the event mixes pregnancy with something “very much out there”, even by the standards of the adult industry. I really don’t even want to know.

“It’s taking something very wholesome, like the pregnancy, and mixing it with something which is very much out there, even for the industry I’m in,” she said.

@bonnie_btsx

Ngl even for me, my next event is abit out there! #bonnieblue #bonnieblueevent #grwm #makeup #skincare

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

Bonnie also revealed the stunt may physically affect her, joking that she may need to “double up” on sickness tablets to get through the day. “It doesn’t mean I’m not going to have fun,” she added.

The event is expected to involve members of the public, meaning Bonnie has said she is likely to return to Lord Davenport’s mansion, the London venue where she has hosted many of her previous events, including her “world record” stunt where she slept with over 1,000 men in one day

While holding off on the full details, Bonnie hinted that the event would appear innocent at first glance before revealing a far more shocking wider picture. “What’s going to be funny about the event, if you were looking up close you’ll think it’s quite cute, quite wholesome,” she explained. “Then you’ll pan out and be, like, what the actual f*ck.”

Bonnie has not yet confirmed exactly what the June event will involve. But by her own admission, even she thinks it sounds disturbing. I’m a bit scared? 

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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