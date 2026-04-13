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Bonnie Blue posts seven minute Spring Break 2026 video, that’s her ‘most outrageous stunt yet’

One boy declared he’s in love with her afterwards

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Bonnie Blue has just shared the full YouTube video of her recent escapades at Spring Break 2026. It shows everything, literally everything, she was up to on the trip.

Last month, Bonnie announced she was back doing Spring Break and sleeping with “barely legals” during the party season. She was aiming to top a twisted world record whilst there, which was arguably her most depraved yet – as it focused around the “barely legals” she wanted to sleep with.

Announcing her arrival in the Mexican party hotspot, Bonnie filmed a video aimed directly at the thousands of American college students who would be there. Bonnie said she wanted to attempt another “world record” stunt, and teased that the upcoming weekend would produce her “most outrageous video yet.”

Bonnie Blue Spring Break 2026 video

via YouTube

After that she shared a video of herself using toys moulded out of her body, and revealing the most gross thing she and the guys got up to out there. Now, like we need any more, the full video has been dropped.

The video is tiled “Bonnie Blue pregnant at Spring Break 2026” and is a full behind the scenes. For some clarification, just prior to this, Bonnie Blue revealed her whole story of being “pregnant” after her previous challenge was all a lie. She did it for money, obviously.

Bonnie Blue Spring Break 2026 video

via YouTube

The full video shows her kissing loads of boys, partying, and signing “Bonnie Blue baby daddy” t-shirts. She was bombarded by boys and girls asking for photos. She mocked s*x positions in photos with them, and made videos with others.

“I love Bonnie, she’s so beautiful I would marry her right now,” one guy in the crowd said. In the most hideous part of the trip, Bonnie had some participants engage in extreme drinking challenges, using a Fl*shlight, moulded from her literal body. She said she was using her body parts for people to drink out of.

Bonnie Blue Spring Break 2026 video

via YouTube

“I got Spring Breakers to drink out of my ars*h*le. I’m going to get them to suck my bleep, before they do it for real. If it goes terribly, they won’t get invited to my room,” she declared.

The video concluded: “See you soon, boys.”

Watch the full Bonnie Blue Spring Break 2026 video here:

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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