Bonnie Blue is attempting another vile world record and this might be her most diabolical yet

Girl you’re expecting, take a break

Hayley Soen | Trends
She’s back – Bonnie Blue is attempting another world record. Despite declaring she’s pregnant, Bonnie has said the work doesn’t stop, and she’s still doing her vile challenges.

This week, Bonnie announced she is back doing Spring Break and sleeping with “barely legals” during the party season. And now, she’s aiming to top a twisted world record whilst there. This is arguably her most depraved yet – as it focuses around the “barely legals”.

Announcing her arrival in the Mexican party hotspot, Bonnie filmed a video aimed directly at the thousands of American college students flooding the beaches for the annual week of partying. Bonnie told viewers she wants to attempt another “world record” stunt during the festivities, teasing that the upcoming weekend could produce her “most outrageous video yet.”

In it she said: “Hey boys, I’m in Cancun Spring Break and I want to break another world record. So this weekend if you turn 18 overnight, come and see me and I can make my most barely legal video yet. And you can leave your V-card deep inside of me.”

Then, in a twisted nod to the pregnancy rumours, she added: “Oh, and that’s not the only thing inside of me.” In a further teaser, she said: “I’m going back to drain Spring Break again,” she said in a recent teaser, suggesting the upcoming trip could be even bigger than previous years.

Last year, Bonnie released a full 41-minute documentary of her Spring Break escapades. She tasked herself with sleeping with “barely legal” college boys in America. She was living it up at the Grand Oasis for a week in March, a five star hotel where students from unis across America go to enjoy their holiday.

If last year’s outing is anything to go by, it’ll be wild. The documentary showed her in clubs getting photos with people, and hanging out round the pool drinking. She was at parties and events every day, and of course, there was a lot of NSFW content too.

Hayley Soen | Trends
