Millie shares which Love Islander got the worst edit on All Stars, and I didn’t predict this

We never saw this side of her

4 hours ago

Millie Court has spilled the beans on which Love Islander she reckons got the worst edit on All Stars 2026. Her answer has totally changed the way I see this person.

Jamie Laing asked Millie which Love Islander got the worst edit on his podcast Great Company. She responded: “Belle.”

I did not see that coming, as Belle rowed with pretty much everybody in the villa at some point.

Millie explained: “I feel she obviously is quite loud, but I do think all the hate and stuff that she’s getting is not fair, just because someone’s louder than someone else. I don’t think it’s nice.”

She continued: “I love her. I honestly love her. And I think she’s so emotionally intelligent as well. That’s something that me and Zac really got on with Belle [for]. We could have such a mature conversation about lots of things, and she’s very intelligent.

“She’s just really lovely, and I will definitely see Belle after the show I think certain people might not see each other, but she’s someone that I’d like to see.”

Woah, we didn’t get to see this side of Belle on All Stars.

Mille doesn’t seem to have actually spent much time with Belle since the villa yet. Belle has been busy celebrating her 28th birthday with Harrison at Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurant.

Millie has been preoccupied with making a gazillion vlogs with Zac before he flew back to the US with Yamen.

Featured images via ITV.