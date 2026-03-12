The Tab
Millie shares which Love Islander got the worst edit on All Stars, and I didn’t predict this

We never saw this side of her

Millie Court has spilled the beans on which Love Islander she reckons got the worst edit on All Stars 2026. Her answer has totally changed the way I see this person.

Jamie Laing asked Millie which Love Islander got the worst edit on his podcast Great Company. She responded: “Belle.”

I did not see that coming, as Belle rowed with pretty much everybody in the villa at some point.

Millie explained: “I feel she obviously is quite loud, but I do think all the hate and stuff that she’s getting is not fair, just because someone’s louder than someone else. I don’t think it’s nice.”

belle love island all stars shouting

Belle speaking rather loudly with Sean during movie night on All Stars
(Image via ITV)

She continued: “I love her. I honestly love her. And I think she’s so emotionally intelligent as well. That’s something that me and Zac really got on with Belle [for]. We could have such a mature conversation about lots of things, and she’s very intelligent.

“She’s just really lovely, and I will definitely see Belle after the show I think certain people might not see each other, but she’s someone that I’d like to see.”

Woah, we didn’t get to see this side of Belle on All Stars.

Mille doesn’t seem to have actually spent much time with Belle since the villa yet. Belle has been busy celebrating her 28th birthday with Harrison at Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurant.

Millie has been preoccupied with making a gazillion vlogs with Zac before he flew back to the US with Yamen.

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

