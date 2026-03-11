Love Island’s Scott admits he laid into Sean because producers wanted the drama to ‘pick up’

4 hours ago

Scott van-der-Sluis has actually admitted he began beefing with Sean Stone on Love Island: All Stars because the producers needed the show to “pick back up”.

He and Leanne appeared on the Not My Bagg podcast this week. Scott went into detail about why he had a go at Sean as soon as he entered the Love Island villa. He said: “So, that first night, obviously there was a lot of ‘the season’s been delayed here. We need to pick this back up.’ And from what I heard, the day before was quite boring.”

He felt duty-bound to be “the person who’s got to come in and turn the heat up here”.

Scott hadn’t ever met Sean in real life, but had watched him on TV, so he decided to tell him what he thought of him “as a viewer, as many viewers would probably say”.

He detailed what went through his head as he walked into the villa, and why he decided to rant about Sean before even greeting the other Islanders properly. “In that moment, I was already nervous about coming in, and I was like, ‘Right, I’m first bombshell. I can’t act nervous.’ So I was in the moment, and it was just ‘bang!’ And he just didn’t really come back at me. And then he walked past me and he went: ‘All right, mate.’ And I went: ‘All right.'”

Apparently, Scott “did feel sorry for him straight after it” and later apologised. Scott claims he went up to Sean at the final and told him: “I’m sorry it was you, but I think that was actually needed to get everything going. Because everyone switched on then. Everyone!”

Well, we can see how he earned the nickname “Producer Scott”.

Scott denies allegations that he “bullied” Sean. He continued: “Just because you’re upset, doesn’t mean that I’m a bully… but it wasn’t nice. I think that after we left that fire pit that night, I was like, ‘I may have gone a little bit too far.’ And I’ve watched it back as well, and I didn’t like watching it back.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured images via ITV.