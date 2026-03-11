The Tab
love island all stars scott and sean

Love Island’s Scott admits he laid into Sean because producers wanted the drama to ‘pick up’

Apparently All Stars was ‘quite boring’ until their feud

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Scott van-der-Sluis has actually admitted he began beefing with Sean Stone on Love Island: All Stars because the producers needed the show to “pick back up”.

He and Leanne appeared on the Not My Bagg podcast this week. Scott went into detail about why he had a go at Sean as soon as he entered the Love Island villa. He said: “So, that first night, obviously there was a lot of ‘the season’s been delayed here. We need to pick this back up.’ And from what I heard, the day before was quite boring.”

He felt duty-bound to be “the person who’s got to come in and turn the heat up here”.

Scott hadn’t ever met Sean in real life, but had watched him on TV, so he decided to tell him what he thought of him “as a viewer, as many viewers would probably say”.

love island scott sean all stars villa etc

What a moment this was
(Image via ITV)

He detailed what went through his head as he walked into the villa, and why he decided to rant about Sean before even greeting the other Islanders properly. “In that moment, I was already nervous about coming in, and I was like, ‘Right, I’m first bombshell. I can’t act nervous.’ So I was in the moment, and it was just ‘bang!’ And he just didn’t really come back at me. And then he walked past me and he went: ‘All right, mate.’ And I went: ‘All right.'”

Apparently, Scott “did feel sorry for him straight after it” and later apologised. Scott claims he went up to Sean at the final and told him: “I’m sorry it was you, but I think that was actually needed to get everything going. Because everyone switched on then. Everyone!”

Well, we can see how he earned the nickname “Producer Scott”.

Scott denies allegations that he “bullied” Sean. He continued: “Just because you’re upset, doesn’t mean that I’m a bully… but it wasn’t nice. I think that after we left that fire pit that night, I was like, ‘I may have gone a little bit too far.’ And I’ve watched it back as well, and I didn’t like watching it back.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured images via ITV.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Apparently Shakira, Yasmin and Toni from Love Island have fallen out and the drama is juicy

love island all stars samie lucinda feud

Love Island feud reaches new heights as Samie dramatically shuns Lucinda in a restaurant

love island all stars 2026 first instagram posts back

The Love Islanders drop their first Insta posts after All Stars, and they prove who will last

Latest

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

Erm, Glasgow Caledonian University is actually one of the hardest unis to get into

Georgia French

Cali is up there with Oxbridge and St Andrews for lowest acceptance rates.

Where to live next year: A King’s College London students’ guide to London housing

Benjamin Wall

So you can give main character energy in your London accommodation

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

Erm, Glasgow Caledonian University is actually one of the hardest unis to get into

Georgia French

Cali is up there with Oxbridge and St Andrews for lowest acceptance rates.

Where to live next year: A King’s College London students’ guide to London housing

Benjamin Wall

So you can give main character energy in your London accommodation