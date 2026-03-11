The Tab

Wait, is John coming back to Bridgerton?! Here’s what’s up with viral ‘resurrection’ video

‘He’s alive!’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton lovers are spiralling after a video started going viral that appears to show Lord John Stirling coming back to life. Naturally, people are asking the same question: Wait… is John actually returning to the show?

Sadly (or maybe reassuringly, depending how emotionally prepared you are), the answer is no. The “resurrection” isn’t a plot twist at all. It’s actually a behind-the-scenes prank that happened while filming season four.

In part two, Lord John Stirling, played by Victor Alli, dies unexpectedly in episode six from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, or as they refer to it, a ‘headache’. His sudden death leaves Francesca Bridgerton widowed and devastated.

Netflix

John’s death follows the storyline from Julia Quinn’s book When He Was Wicked, where the character also dies quietly in his sleep. In other words: In the actual story, he’s definitely gone.

The viral video people are obsessing over comes from John’s last day of filming, when Alli decided to pull one final joke on the cast.

While everyone was filming John’s funeral scene, Alli secretly snuck back onto set. Dressed in a caftan, he suddenly appeared in front of the cast, including Masali Baduza, who were already emotional while shooting the moment.

The cast completely lost it screaming and laughing, joking that “he has risen” and others nicknaming him “John, the Friendly Ghost”. In the clip, the actors hug him like he’s actually come back from the dead, and the energy is so chaotic it almost feels like the scene turned into a resurrection moment.

 Luke Newton looks incredibly excited in the clip, honestly like John had actually been resuscitated.

Despite how convincing the moment looks, it was purely a cast prank.

Alli later joked about how he imagined his character’s exit might go. Speaking to Tudum, he said: “I wanted to fall off a horse.” Instead, John dies the same way he lived: Quietly, but with massive emotional impact across Mayfair and within Stirling House.

So while the video does technically show a “resurrected” Lord John, it’s strictly a behind-the-scenes moment, and he’s definitely not coming back.

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

