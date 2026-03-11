Wait, is John coming back to Bridgerton?! Here’s what’s up with viral ‘resurrection’ video

3 hours ago

Bridgerton lovers are spiralling after a video started going viral that appears to show Lord John Stirling coming back to life. Naturally, people are asking the same question: Wait… is John actually returning to the show?

PLOT TWIST JOHN IS ALIVE pic.twitter.com/BeNXmgupRC — mel ʕ•̫͡•ʔ | bridgerton spoilers (@hcsiequake) March 9, 2026

Sadly (or maybe reassuringly, depending how emotionally prepared you are), the answer is no. The “resurrection” isn’t a plot twist at all. It’s actually a behind-the-scenes prank that happened while filming season four.

In part two, Lord John Stirling, played by Victor Alli, dies unexpectedly in episode six from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, or as they refer to it, a ‘headache’. His sudden death leaves Francesca Bridgerton widowed and devastated.

John’s death follows the storyline from Julia Quinn’s book When He Was Wicked, where the character also dies quietly in his sleep. In other words: In the actual story, he’s definitely gone.

The viral video people are obsessing over comes from John’s last day of filming, when Alli decided to pull one final joke on the cast.

While everyone was filming John’s funeral scene, Alli secretly snuck back onto set. Dressed in a caftan, he suddenly appeared in front of the cast, including Masali Baduza, who were already emotional while shooting the moment.

The cast completely lost it screaming and laughing, joking that “he has risen” and others nicknaming him “John, the Friendly Ghost”. In the clip, the actors hug him like he’s actually come back from the dead, and the energy is so chaotic it almost feels like the scene turned into a resurrection moment.

Luke Newton looks incredibly excited in the clip, honestly like John had actually been resuscitated.

Despite how convincing the moment looks, it was purely a cast prank.

Alli later joked about how he imagined his character’s exit might go. Speaking to Tudum, he said: “I wanted to fall off a horse.” Instead, John dies the same way he lived: Quietly, but with massive emotional impact across Mayfair and within Stirling House.

So while the video does technically show a “resurrected” Lord John, it’s strictly a behind-the-scenes moment, and he’s definitely not coming back.

