Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

She said it to Gia on the very first day

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

When the brides first met on MAFS Australia 2026, it was clear there were some clashing personalities in the room. But, it turns out the hen party got quite out of hand, and an insult that was thrown around, and an ensuing argument, was cut from the show.

On the very first day, the brides all met up for a hen party. Throughout the evening, more of the newbie brides arrived, and started to get to know each other. Gia’s bombshell arrival was left until last, and she straight away turned heads. She’s a standout, big character, and even she described herself as a bombshell.

“I can be a bit spicy, a bit crazy and I definitely take pride in my appearance. I’m up at 6am, looking like a Barbie. That’s it,” she said.

From the moment she walked into the room where the other brides were having drinks, it was clear the mood changed. Fellow bride Bec seemed to take an instant dislike to her. “Yeah, no,” she told cameras. Bec then told the other brides: “Trust me I think this one is going to be spicy.”

MAFS Australia 2026 brides

via E4

It would seem that wasn’t the limit of Bec’s comments. According to Daily Mail Australia, Bec called Gia a slur that MAFS Australia production deemed too inappropriate to air.

The publication has claimed at one stage Bec was overheard calling Gia a “trashy sl*t”. Crew members were left “stunned” by how quickly the hostility had escalated. The moment was edited out, but what happened did make it’s way back to Gia, who was said to be furious at what Bec said.

An insider said Bec and Gia were like “oil and water” from the moment they met. “Bec felt threatened and judged her instantly. Gia clocked it straight away and decided she wasn’t going to back down,” they said.

MAFS Australia 2026 bride

via E4

There was a further exchange on the same night, that apparently never made it to air. The same report has said Bec was pushing Gia about why she was on the experiment, and what she wanted to get from it. This caught Gia off-guard, and she suggested everyone share their reasoning, instead of just her. Bec then allegedly swore at her, and accused of her dodging the question.

From then onwards, during the hens night, Bec was repeatedly pulled aside by producers for interviews in front of the cameras. Gia is said to have clocked this, and rumours around the room said Bec was going to b*tch about her with producers. Bec then straight up told her that yes, she had been doing that. “That was the point of no return,” the source said.

If this is what’s happening on day one, I think we need to strap in for the rest of the season!

