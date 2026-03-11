The Tab

Luke ‘stitched up’ by MAFS Australia producers who ‘choreographed chaos’ at wedding to Mel

Him being late was ‘manufactured’ to ‘damage’ the day

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

After we all watched disaster unfold at the wedding of Mel and Luke on MAFS Australia, it’s now being claimed this was all an elaborate set-up by show producers. Yikes.

The fairytale wedding Mel dreamed of came crashing down quite quickly, when she arrived and there was no groom at the altar. Luke was still in his limo, dashing back to the venue after he forgot the wedding rings. Then, during the vows, his sister had to come up for him to spit his chewing gum out into her hands.

Mel has since revealed a third sin Luke committed was cut from the show, and all of this had her feeling let down, and like their relationship had no hope. You can’t really blame her.

Wedding for Mel and Luke on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

That being said, maybe Luke isn’t all to blame for the faux pas. Insiders have since said it was all a “stitch up” and Luke was set up to fail by MAFS Australia producers.

Insiders told Daily Mail Australia the wedding of Mel and Luke was victim of “choreographed chaos”. Production sources claimed Luke was “stitched up from the moment the day began.” It was said “decisions were made beyond his control that virtually guaranteed tension before he’d even arrived at the altar.”

Never in the show’s history has a bride been made to wait at the altar, so it sounds as though this was very much the storyline producers were going for. It’s been claimed even once Luke had noticed the rings weren’t with him, the limo wasn’t simply driven back and then returned. Instead, it was driven “up and down the highway, looping repeatedly”.

Wedding for Mel and Luke on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

The source said: “It went on far longer than it needed to – totally manufactured. By the time Luke arrived, the damage was done.”

The rings being forgotten was seen as an “opportunity” to cause drama. It would seem more logical to send a runner back to pick up the rings, so the wedding could continue and the rings could be retrieved, and then handed over when they were needed.

“Instead, they saw an excuse to make Luke frazzled and late. It was unfair,” said the source. It set the tone, and there was no going back.

