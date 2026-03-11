Where to live next year: A King’s College London students’ guide to London housing

3 hours ago

London is one of the most exciting cities in the world to be a student, but choosing where to live can be overwhelming. Whether you are looking for cultural hotspots, a vibrant nightlife, or quieter neighbourhoods with strong community vibes, London can offer very different experiences of student life.

So, The King’s Tab has put together this guide exploring some of the best areas for students across London. Hopefully we can help you find a neighbourhood that matches your lifestyle, budget, and priorities for the year ahead.

Camden

Starting off strong with the birthplace of Amy Winehouse and N-Dubz, Camden Town is the centre of culture within North London and is found situated between Zone one and two. Home to Regent’s Park, The Roundhouse and Camden Market, Camden has a unique culture given its younger population.

There are both private and student led accommodations here meaning you will always be surrounded with a sense of community. Even if you are not near your friends, you do not need to worry as Camden is a major transport hub. It is close to King’s Cross, Euston and the 24 hour Northern Line on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bloomsbury

Located within Zone one of London and being the focal point of The British Museum, you may feel slightly uneasy when this location comes up on the list. But fear not, for this is the academic centre of London. Although KCL is not confined to this area, it is home to a variety of other unis such as UCL, Birkbeck and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. This means it is heavily student led, making it a great space for making friends and connections outside of your usual studies.

Being just south of our number one spot, you also have the same great connectivity and culture, while just being closer to the Thames. Bloomsbury is also very green so you will not feel as if you are living within a grey landscape, with Russell and Tavistock Square being just outside your front door.

Greenwich Town

Located in Zone two to three of London, Greenwich Town has been developed in the style of community, taking on the approach of a village which is surrounded by the 183-acre Greenwich Park. In the distance, you can see the skyline of Canary Wharf and the city, but this does not mean you are too distant.

Greenwich is served by the Docklands Light Railway, Jubilee Line, National Rail and Uber Boat, meaning you are a few minutes from the city while living in a mellowed atmosphere. It is also home to the O2 Arena, Greenwich Market, and is just south of Blackheath Common, so you never run out of things to do in this south-eastern slot of the capital.

Shoreditch

I was debating whether to put this on the list. I see Shoreditch as the immature younger sibling of Camden who wants to feel included. But, from my research, it is rising up in the charts of student satisfaction. Shoreditch is known both for its daytime and nightlife theatrics, as well as underground clubs. Its streets are home to iconic spots such as Brick Lane and Spitalfields Market, meaning you will never be bored when you have a day off from your studies.

This is another major transport hub, hosting the Northern, Central, Circle, Metropolitan and Overground line, so you are never too far away from the action. You also have easy access to a variety of libraries and universities.

Stratford

Everyone can thank the 2012 London Olympics for this one. Before this sporting marvel took place, Stratford would never have come close to this list. But due to the extensive revitalisation the area has procured over the past decade, it is hard not to mention it. Home to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Westfield Stratford City and that tall slide you can go down while procuring carpet burn, there is limitless opportunities to what you can do here.

There are multiple student accommodations in this area and student neighbourhoods such as Maryland and East Village. This means there are plenty of options that will suit your needs while being more affordable than Central. Stratford is home to the Central, Jubilee and Elizabeth Line while also having the London Overground, DLR and National Rail, so transport will never be an issue.

