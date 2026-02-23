6 hours ago

Endless job hunting from the stifling confines of a childhood bedroom is becoming the new norm for many university grads. It’s one of many huge changes that students face after university and it’s massively impacted how we view our careers and lives, especially for soon-to-be graduates.

Job expectations have shifted massively, as traditional office 9-to-5s are being binned off for hybrid and remote work. Students and young professionals in 2026 are more adaptable than ever and as such, are less interested in committing to daily office life.

“Flexible working conditions” and “encouraging work-life balance” are the fastest-growing attributes young professionals are looking for. In fact, 70 per cent of students today are interested in remote working opportunities.

Despite some employers pressing for a full-time, 9-to-5 return to the office, young people have pushed back and are reporting how productivity and happiness can be achieved with more flexibility and less rigidity.

But what are your thoughts?

How it works:

Complete questions about your employer preferences, career preferences, and your satisfaction with your university experience

You will receive FREE insights into… Your career personality type Salary expectations compared to peers Which employers could suit you best Five seats offering exclusive access to Universum events with companies, plus a 1:1 expert session tailored to students’ goals A chance to one online gift vouchers or a three months of LinkedIn Premium access Latest market insights from our most recent CareerTest in the UK



The closing day for the survey for students is June 3rd, 2026, whilst young professionals have until September 10th, 2026.

As the most-recognised Employer Branding specialist in the world, Universum is here to help companies become the best they can be for you, the (future) employee.

It works with over 2,000 unis around the world and gets a real insight into what students are looking for when it comes to first-time work. Universum then feeds this information back to employers, so they’ll learn, grow, and know how to make their jobs actually grad-friendly. From salary expectations to sustainability, it’s basically here to ensure you get the most out of your post-uni job.

And to remove a lot of the guesswork, the Universum CareerTest will help you find out exactly what to expect when you’re filling out your first full-time job applications. Ever hovered over the “salary expectations” box on a form, wondering whether you should be realistic (18k) or hopeful (88k)?

This test takes the guesswork out of all that – and by doing so, eliminates all panic from the dreaded job search.