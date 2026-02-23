The Tab

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Exeter is officially becoming popular

Lauren Adams | News

The University of Exeter saw the largest increase in undergraduate applications of any Russell Group university.

The 2025 UCAS admissions cycle showed Exeter’s 15.5 per cent rise in applications from the previous year, outdoing universities such as UCL, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

Across UK universities, applications only rose by around 1.3 per cent overall, making Exeter’s increase especially notable.

Other Russell Group institutions which saw a huge jump in popularity include Liverpool University at 13.3 per cent, Birmingham University 10.7 per cent, and University College London (UCL) at 10.2 per cent.

Six Russell Group universities saw a decline in undergraduate applicants from the following year, including the University of Southampton, University of Leeds, Cardiff University, University of York, Queen’s University Belfast, and Imperial College London.

Oxbridge also only saw a small rise in applicants in 2025, with Oxford at 1.7 per cent and Cambridge at 1.2 per cent.

This rise in applications comes alongside a year of particularly strong performances for Exeter across major university rankings.

In the Times Higher Education World Rankings 2026, Exeter rose two places to 170th. The uni also saw an increase in 14 places to 155th in the 2026 QS World University Rankings.

In UK tables, the university climbed one place to 17th according to The Guardian’s 2026 University Guide and three spots to 11th in the Complete University Guide League Tables for 2026.

Evidently, Exeter is reaching significant milestones across the board, becoming a highly competitive and attractive Russell Group university.

Exeter is clearly on the radar of more prospective students than ever, and if current trends continue, 2026 could see the university build even further on this remarkable success.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Lauren Adams | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Exeter University’s vice-chancellor received £3000 pay rise despite hundreds of jobs cut

Latest

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular