Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

The University of Exeter saw the largest increase in undergraduate applications of any Russell Group university.

The 2025 UCAS admissions cycle showed Exeter’s 15.5 per cent rise in applications from the previous year, outdoing universities such as UCL, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

Across UK universities, applications only rose by around 1.3 per cent overall, making Exeter’s increase especially notable.

Other Russell Group institutions which saw a huge jump in popularity include Liverpool University at 13.3 per cent, Birmingham University 10.7 per cent, and University College London (UCL) at 10.2 per cent.

Six Russell Group universities saw a decline in undergraduate applicants from the following year, including the University of Southampton, University of Leeds, Cardiff University, University of York, Queen’s University Belfast, and Imperial College London.

Oxbridge also only saw a small rise in applicants in 2025, with Oxford at 1.7 per cent and Cambridge at 1.2 per cent.

This rise in applications comes alongside a year of particularly strong performances for Exeter across major university rankings.

In the Times Higher Education World Rankings 2026, Exeter rose two places to 170th. The uni also saw an increase in 14 places to 155th in the 2026 QS World University Rankings.

In UK tables, the university climbed one place to 17th according to The Guardian’s 2026 University Guide and three spots to 11th in the Complete University Guide League Tables for 2026.

Evidently, Exeter is reaching significant milestones across the board, becoming a highly competitive and attractive Russell Group university.

Exeter is clearly on the radar of more prospective students than ever, and if current trends continue, 2026 could see the university build even further on this remarkable success.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons