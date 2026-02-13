The Tab

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

Manaswini Chitre | Opinion

Love languages are a huge part of relationships and are so important in making your partner feel genuinely seen and appreciated. Everyone’s love language is different, whether it’s physical affection, gift-giving, or quality time; they’re all equally valid and important.

And what better time than February’s love season to show that you care. If you haven’t figured out your love language yet, fear not! Your Exeter Uni accommodation says more about your love language than you realise.

So, just in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s what your first year Exeter accommodation reveals about your love language.

Lafrowda: Quality time

Dinner

I spent my first year in Lafrowda, so you can trust me when I say they love hanging out. Given the accommodation’s central location on campus, people in Laf are always ready to join you in any activity.

More importantly, their friends love dropping by between classes for lunch, a catch-up, or to binge-watch a series together. One thing is for sure: People at Laf are thrilled to be the hosts.

And we know the Lafrowdians value their quality time because they know everybody in the block and are usually found in somebody else’s kitchen, in another flat, on another floor.

Valentine’s Day essential: A romantic dinner and New York Times 36 love questions night.

Holland Hall and Marten Hall: Words of affirmation

Let’s be honest, these guys already have it all. They live life to the fullest. So what they really crave is a few words of support and love. Both these halls are fairly far from the main campus, and they’re definitely gonna need the affirmations for making the trek to uni every day.

These accommodations know their worth and carry themselves with grace, just like the students there. To woo them, you must show them you understand their value and encourage them. They love being loved (but always remember to be genuine).

Valentine’s Day essential: Heartfelt love letters.

Duryard and Moberly: Acts of service

Those staying in Duryard and Moberly are quite simple-minded and don’t need much. These are humble yet pretty, just like their tenants.

To them, the little things matter most. Such as the walk from campus to their accommodation, which is an act of service in itself. If you make the effort to visit them and do little things like help them out with the laundry, they will fall for you.

Those living in Duryard also might have a curfew, so dropping them home is another great way to say you love them. These accommodations have some of the best services and facilities, and you will definitely need to match this level for your partner.

Valentine’s Day essential: A thoughtful breakfast in bed, bonus points if you wash the dishes afterwards.

Birks Grange: Gift-giving

Birks Grange to me is the grungy accommodation. The people there are just as cool as the place. They have a variety of interests, reflecting the range of things to do at Birks.

If you’ve visited their place, you know how they love to make it theirs. Thoughtful gifts will always win them over, and if they really love you, they might even display it in their curated room decor.

Those at Birks also value convenience, so think about what they need, not just what they want, if you really want this to last.

Valentine’s Day essential: Buy their favourite flowers and the book they loved as a child (even better if it’s a first edition).

East Park: Physical touch

east park

East Park is a crowd favourite, and so is physical touch. Who doesn’t love ‘em?

East Park houses a ton of blocks with a ton of study spaces. Similarly, the students there are close-knit and see each other all the time. They’re so friendly with everyone that physical touch really sets their relationships apart. Only those they really love are truly deserving of it.

Their accommodations are up to date and pristine, with the latest facilities. They bring that energy to their relationships, looking for the best of the best, because that’s what they are too. They’ll be looking for the warmest hugs and the cosiest cuddles!

Valentine’s Day essential: A forehead kiss every five minutes and constantly holding hands.

