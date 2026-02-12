Listen up! Here’s how to make the most out of Valentines in Exeter if you’re single

4 hours ago

Many of us dread this time of year as Valentine’s Day approaches and we’re met with the realisation that another year has passed, and the only thing that has stayed consistent is our singleness.

Love is suddenly everywhere: couples holding hands down the Quay, date nights at Harry’s, and Instagram feeds filled with red roses and soft launches. It can feel a bit relentless.

But living in Exeter means being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to equal wallowing at home with a tub of ice cream (unless you want it to).

From wholesome Galentine’s plans to chaotic nights out and a few surprisingly romantic solo activities, there’s actually plenty to do if you know where to look. So whether you’re freshly single, chronically single, or just not buying into the hype, here’s how to make the most out of Valentine’s in Exeter, no plus one required.

Get some exercise

Being active is an underrated Valentine’s Day activity, and this Saturday may even be the best day to head over to the gym. It’s an excellent way for you to keep yourself busy and clear your head. With the added bonus of all the happy couples being out and leaving plenty of room for you to work out, maybe you’ll even discover if your gym crush is single.

And if the gym isn’t for you, you could go for a walk, either alone or with a friend. There is certainly no shortage of independent coffee shops and bakeries in Exeter to stop at along the way. Special mentions include the Boatyard Bakery and The Ridge Coffee Shop.

If you want to use Valentine’s to do something good for yourself and the community, then you may be interested in the Sunset Strides 5k on Sunday 15th February. They’ve organised a run at 10am to raise money for Let’s Get Our Knickers in a Twist, a charity that donates underwear to women who need it. To join the run, all they ask is that you bring £3 or a pack of new underwear to donate and wear pink. This is such an incredible event to get you moving, meet new people and support a worthy cause.

Society events

It’s no secret Exeter Uni has an endless supply of societies to join, and if you’re looking for plans, then a safe bet is that some of the incredible societies will have you covered. Here is a spotlight of some Valentine’s Day-specific activities which will be running over the course of the week:

You can go to Pop the Balloon with UoE South Asian Soc at The Barn, a fun and different way to find love!

Head to Galentine’s wine glass painting with Women and Law Society

STEM Valentines traffic light party at TimePiece (Red=taken, Orange=it’s complicated, Green=single and looking for love).

Econ Soc are doing speed dating with Caledonian Soc, also with a fun traffic light dress code.

Go along to Body Soc’s paint and sip! And half a bottle of wine is included in the ticket price to help you get through this Valentine’s Day.

The Students Guild is hosting Give It a Go: Valentine’s Chocolate Lolly Making in Peter Chalk, room 2.1, on Friday 13th Feb, for free!

Or go wild at the Batty Bingo Valentine’s special on Friday. Another traffic light dress code and great vibes all night.

Or visit the Galentine’s Event with Yoga Soc on Friday at Lemon Grove

There are so many fantastic options in Exeter this year, so you’ll undoubtedly find something right for you.

Do some self-care

Valentine’s doesn’t have to be a time when you feel a lack of love; instead, you should refocus that love on yourself. Self-care means something different for everybody, but the key point is that you are doing something for yourself.

Whether that be giving your room a little spruce by adding some flowers (check out M&S for their £1 dandelion bunches, super fragrant), changing your bedding, or doing some spring cleaning.

These little things can have a very positive impact on your mood. So take advantage of the empty laundry room on campus, change your sheets, have an everything shower and then get into bed with a good film.

And you can never go wrong with a little bit of retail therapy as self-care. SpaceNK has some fantastic bits for a self-care night in, and can definitely boost your mood. There’s plenty of other shops too, including Boots, Lush, and Rituals, where you can get some relaxing things for your self-care night.

Shopping in general and picking up a new outfit can make you feel so special, and one thing is for sure, PrincessHay shopping centre has no end to all the best shops to fuel your spending habits.

Host a Galentine’s night

The perfect evening arguably is a girls’ night, and for that reason, the best way to finish off the 14th is with Galentine’s. A girly evening in is simply the best.

You could ask everyone to bring their own dish or make an aesthetic charcuterie board, and then stick on the cheesiest rom-com you can find. Add in a couple of bottles of wine and the obligatory sweet treat to round it off.

Or, if in doubt, head to TimePiece. When all else fails, TP will always be there for you (more than that situation ever will be). After a couple of venoms with the girls, all will be fine!

Although there are many ways to occupy yourself over the upcoming Valentine’s week, the important thing to remember is that it is just a day that will eventually pass, and it doesn’t matter how you spend it as long as it makes you happy.

