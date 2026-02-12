Olympian who admitted to cheating on live TV reveals why he did it, and his ‘deep’ regret

4 hours ago

The Winter Olympian who confessed to cheating on his ex-girlfriend on live TV has shared the reason he did it, and revealed that he totally regrets the wild outburst.

If you missed this whole saga, Norwegian athlete Sturla Holm Laegreid finished in third place in the biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, and told Norwegian news station NRK he cheated on the “love of his life” when they interviewed him about his bronze medal.

“There’s someone I wanted to share this with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It’s ‌been the worst week of my life,” he said.

Speaking about why he decided to make the crazy confession to the world on TV, he told NRK he had “nothing to lose” because he was “already hated by her”. I mean, fair enough. He added that he had a “revelation” that he should “drop this bomb” the night before… so that’s exactly what he did.

Call me old fashioned but I don’t think telling the world you cheated on your girlfriend right after you win an Olympic medal is the best idea. Norway’s biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid is having quite the week#olympics2026#milanocortina2026

pic.twitter.com/bcI9zBHaoA — RGF (@rgfray1) February 10, 2026

However, in a new interview with the same broadcaster, he’s now revealed that he completely regrets doing it. Oh dear.

“I deeply regret bringing up this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon,” he said. “I am not quite myself these days, and I am not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold.

“My apologies also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot change what has happened, but I will now put this behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not be answering any further questions about this.”

The ex-girlfriend said it’s “hard to forgive” him, even after a national declaration on TV. So, it looks like his plan to get her back totally backfired.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: PIERRE TEYSSOT/EPA/Shutterstock