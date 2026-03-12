Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

2 hours ago

The Love Is Blind reunion revealed that three of the season 10 cast have already moved on to new partners, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Jessica has finally found a man on her level

Guys, it turns out that Jessica had a super strong connection with a pod member who was completely cut out of the series, and now they’re actually together. Haramol, a 36-year-old ER doctor, secretly won Jesica’s heart behind the scenes. She hinted at this serious connection in an interview with Swoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Haramol Gill, MD (@dr.harmello)

“I dated somebody else very seriously throughout most of the experiment that y’all didn’t get to see,” she said.

Well, as of the reunion, we’ve now got a confirmation of who that is. The two looked amazing together, and now Jessica finally has a man who understands that her demanding job doesn’t leave much room for daily Pilates sessions.

Doventa has a whole new fiancé AND a baby on the way.

If you’ve been keeping up with the behind-the-scenes Love Is Blind lore, Devonta’s surprise announcement of a new partner won’t be a shock to you. It’s now been officially revealed that the 32-year-old has an Ohio-based fiancé and is expecting their first child together. His fiancée wanted to keep things private, so she wasn’t at the reunion, but Devonta has posted snippets of their life together on his socials, which basically spoiled the news. Let’s hope the fourth time’s the charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeVonta (@dvo_anderson)

Mike’s got a new girlfriend, and no, she’s not Italian

At the reunion, we got a brief introduction to Mike’s new girlfriend, Tara. She also lives in Ohio and works as a Physician Assistant. According to her LinkedIn, she’s had a long and thriving career in the medical industry and holds an undergraduate and a Master’s degree in medical science.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Gibney (@michaelgibney15)

The couple have been together for the past seven months, which means they started dating four months after filming for Love Is Blind wrapped up.

