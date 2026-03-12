The Tab

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
The Love Is Blind reunion revealed that three of the season 10 cast have already moved on to new partners, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Jessica has finally found a man on her level

Guys, it turns out that Jessica had a super strong connection with a pod member who was completely cut out of the series, and now they’re actually together. Haramol, a 36-year-old ER doctor, secretly won Jesica’s heart behind the scenes. She hinted at this serious connection in an interview with Swoon.

“I dated somebody else very seriously throughout most of the experiment that y’all didn’t get to see,” she said.

Well, as of the reunion, we’ve now got a confirmation of who that is. The two looked amazing together, and now Jessica finally has a man who understands that her demanding job doesn’t leave much room for daily Pilates sessions.

Doventa has a whole new fiancé AND a baby on the way.

If you’ve been keeping up with the behind-the-scenes Love Is Blind lore, Devonta’s surprise announcement of a new partner won’t be a shock to you. It’s now been officially revealed that the 32-year-old has an Ohio-based fiancé and is expecting their first child together. His fiancée wanted to keep things private, so she wasn’t at the reunion, but Devonta has posted snippets of their life together on his socials, which basically spoiled the news. Let’s hope the fourth time’s the charm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DeVonta (@dvo_anderson)

Mike’s got a new girlfriend, and no, she’s not Italian

At the reunion, we got a brief introduction to Mike’s new girlfriend, Tara. She also lives in Ohio and works as a Physician Assistant. According to her LinkedIn, she’s had a long and thriving career in the medical industry and holds an undergraduate and a Master’s degree in medical science.

The couple have been together for the past seven months, which means they started dating four months after filming for Love Is Blind wrapped up.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

