Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Here’s everything you need to know about them

3 hours ago

At the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, we learned that Jessica is all loved up with new boyfriend, Haramol. Haramol was also on the show, but didn’t find a connection after the pods. Until now!

Jessica deserves the world. She had a pretty rough Love Is Blind journey with Chris – the less said about him the better – and they called their engagement off after his questionable comments about pilates.

So, when she rocked up at the Love Is Blind reunion and announced she had a new man, we all cheered. Jessica and Haramol dated a bit on Love Is Blind, but he left the show. But fear not, they reconnected afterwards. Girl, get it.

So, who is Jessica’s new boyfriend Haramol?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Haramol Gill, MD (@dr.harmello)

31-year-old Jessica is a doctor, which makes her match with 36-year-old Haramol even more perfect. He is also a doctor, who specialises in emergency care.

“My job and my life have deep purpose, so it’s hard to find time to date. I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am,” he said in his Netflix bio. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care.”

According to his LinkedIn, Haramol studied lifestyle and wellness coaching at Harvard for one year, and previously got his qualification in medicine from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

He is also now a public speaker, who does keynote talks nationally as well as workshops, and wellness trainings for hospitals, medical schools, and organisations.

If you think he can’t get any more perfect, Haramol also has a vested interest in love. He officiates weddings! According to Reality Shrine, he does this just for his friends, and when he’s not doing that, he’s hanging out with mates at Coachella. I think I might love him, too?

They’ve shared an adorable update after their Love Is Blind reunion debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

You don’t need to wait for the new couple to drop their first update, because Jessica and Haramol went straight to People magazine as the Love Is Blind reunion dropped.

“I think a lot of people are thinking about what the next step is,” he said. “There’s so much life happening that’s right in front of you. This is such a whirlwind. It would be ridiculous for us to look five months down the line and say ‘this is where we want to get to’.

“We are taking… we’re just living in this. We’ll see what happens after that. I just know we’re both very committed to each other and making sure we’re doing well. So, I think good things will come from that. No big plans as far as the future goes, but I think that’s how it should be.”

I’m so here for this.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.