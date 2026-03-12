The Tab
Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Here’s everything you need to know about them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

At the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, we learned that Jessica is all loved up with new boyfriend, Haramol. Haramol was also on the show, but didn’t find a connection after the pods. Until now!

Jessica deserves the world. She had a pretty rough Love Is Blind journey with Chris – the less said about him the better – and they called their engagement off after his questionable comments about pilates.

So, when she rocked up at the Love Is Blind reunion and announced she had a new man, we all cheered. Jessica and Haramol dated a bit on Love Is Blind, but he left the show. But fear not, they reconnected afterwards. Girl, get it.

So, who is Jessica’s new boyfriend Haramol?

31-year-old Jessica is a doctor, which makes her match with 36-year-old Haramol even more perfect. He is also a doctor, who specialises in emergency care.

“My job and my life have deep purpose, so it’s hard to find time to date. I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am,” he said in his Netflix bio.  “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care.”

According to his LinkedIn, Haramol studied lifestyle and wellness coaching at Harvard for one year, and previously got his qualification in medicine from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

He is also now a public speaker, who does keynote talks nationally as well as workshops, and wellness trainings for hospitals, medical schools, and organisations.

If you think he can’t get any more perfect, Haramol also has a vested interest in love. He officiates weddings! According to Reality Shrine, he does this just for his friends, and when he’s not doing that, he’s hanging out with mates at Coachella. I think I might love him, too?

They’ve shared an adorable update after their Love Is Blind reunion debut

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

You don’t need to wait for the new couple to drop their first update, because Jessica and Haramol went straight to People magazine as the Love Is Blind reunion dropped.

“I think a lot of people are thinking about what the next step is,” he said. “There’s so much life happening that’s right in front of you. This is such a whirlwind. It would be ridiculous for us to look five months down the line and say ‘this is where we want to get to’.

“We are taking… we’re just living in this. We’ll see what happens after that. I just know we’re both very committed to each other and making sure we’re doing well. So, I think good things will come from that. No big plans as far as the future goes, but I think that’s how it should be.”

I’m so here for this.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Divorced former Love Is Blind man snook into the reunion and is being dragged (back) to hell

The juicy reason Amber and Barnett weren’t at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Latest
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them