The Tab

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Justice for Barbara!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Abbott Elementary is perhaps the most popular sitcom on TV right now, and the salaries of its leading stars certainly reflect that.

Written and produced by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary is one of those golden 20-minute shows that gets you hooked. It follows the teachers at a public school in Philadelphia, and saying it’s funny would be an understatement.

The cast’s salaries have changed a lot since the show first arrived in 2021, with all of them getting a chunky pay bump at the start of season four. We’re talking “triple digits, doubling and sometimes tripling the actors’ previous paychecks.”

Here are the salaries of the Abbott Elementary cast, but to be honest, they should be way more.

Quinta Brunson

https://thetab.com/tag/tv

Credit: ABC

As the genius behind the entire project and one of its leading stars, it’s expected that Quinta Brunson would be bagging some pretty substantial cash.

According to Deadline, she now gets between $350,000 and $400,000 per episode. That means her total season pay after 22 episodes is around $7.7 million.

Tyler James Williams

Credit: ABC

Coming in next is Tyler James Williams, who plays Quinta’s love interest on the show, Gregory Eddie. Following the revised negotiations, he makes $250,000 per episode, amounting to $5.5 million in total.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

ABC

Credit: ABC

If you told me that Sheryl Lee Ralph was getting $10 million per episode, I’d believe you. She’s the backbone of the show, and some of the most hilarious moments feature her character, Barbara.

Sweet baby Jesus and a grown one too: Sheryl Lee Ralph gets paid the same amount as Tyler, making her season earnings around $5.5 million.

Janelle James

ABC

Credit: ABC

Next up is Janelle James, who plays unwilling headteacher Ava. She now bags $200,000 per episode, meaning she’s been earning $4.4 million since season four.

Lisa Ann Walter

ABC

Credit: ABC

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti, is also in the same bracket as Janelle. Her take-home in seasons four and five was $4.4 million.

Chris Perfetti

ABC

Credit: ABC

Then, we’ve got Jacob’s actor, Chris Perfetti. He’s also in the same bracket as Lisa and Janelle.

Last but certainly not least: Mr Johnson

Abbott

Credit: ABC

Mr Johnson is in almost every episode of Abbott Elementary, but he’s more of a supporting character than a main one. Despite that, he manages to steal literally every scene he’s in.

Mr Johnson’s actor, William Stanford Davis, gets $100,00 per episode to talk about lizard people and conspiracy theories. Not bad.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ABC

More on: Celebrity TV US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them