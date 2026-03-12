Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

2 hours ago

Abbott Elementary is perhaps the most popular sitcom on TV right now, and the salaries of its leading stars certainly reflect that.

Written and produced by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary is one of those golden 20-minute shows that gets you hooked. It follows the teachers at a public school in Philadelphia, and saying it’s funny would be an understatement.

The cast’s salaries have changed a lot since the show first arrived in 2021, with all of them getting a chunky pay bump at the start of season four. We’re talking “triple digits, doubling and sometimes tripling the actors’ previous paychecks.”

Here are the salaries of the Abbott Elementary cast, but to be honest, they should be way more.

Quinta Brunson

As the genius behind the entire project and one of its leading stars, it’s expected that Quinta Brunson would be bagging some pretty substantial cash.

According to Deadline, she now gets between $350,000 and $400,000 per episode. That means her total season pay after 22 episodes is around $7.7 million.

Tyler James Williams

Coming in next is Tyler James Williams, who plays Quinta’s love interest on the show, Gregory Eddie. Following the revised negotiations, he makes $250,000 per episode, amounting to $5.5 million in total.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

If you told me that Sheryl Lee Ralph was getting $10 million per episode, I’d believe you. She’s the backbone of the show, and some of the most hilarious moments feature her character, Barbara.

Sweet baby Jesus and a grown one too: Sheryl Lee Ralph gets paid the same amount as Tyler, making her season earnings around $5.5 million.

Janelle James

Next up is Janelle James, who plays unwilling headteacher Ava. She now bags $200,000 per episode, meaning she’s been earning $4.4 million since season four.

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti, is also in the same bracket as Janelle. Her take-home in seasons four and five was $4.4 million.

Chris Perfetti

Then, we’ve got Jacob’s actor, Chris Perfetti. He’s also in the same bracket as Lisa and Janelle.

Last but certainly not least: Mr Johnson

Mr Johnson is in almost every episode of Abbott Elementary, but he’s more of a supporting character than a main one. Despite that, he manages to steal literally every scene he’s in.

Mr Johnson’s actor, William Stanford Davis, gets $100,00 per episode to talk about lizard people and conspiracy theories. Not bad.

