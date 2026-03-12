The Tab

Tesco plans new supermarket within walking distance of University of York

A proposed Tesco less than a mile from campus could become the nearest big supermarket for students

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Tesco is exploring plans to open a new supermarket on Hull Road.

The proposed site is less than a mile from Campus East.

Some local business owners fear it could cause major traffic problems.

A new Tesco supermarket could open near the University of York, potentially becoming the closest large grocery store for students living on Campus East.

The supermarket is exploring plans to move onto the current B&Q site on Hull Road, sharing the space with the DIY store rather than replacing it.

If the project goes ahead, it would create a large new food retail store within walking distance of thousands of students.

What the plans involve

A pre-application document submitted to City of York Council outlines plans to split the existing site between B&Q and the proposed supermarket.

Under the proposal B&Q would remain on the site but with a smaller store, and around 57 new jobs would be created.

The proposed store would be located at the corner of Hull Road and Osbaldwick Link Road, less than a mile from Campus East.

At the moment, the nearest supermarkets for many University of York students are the Aldi at Fulford Road or Morrisons at Foss Islands.

Developers say the area currently has around 27,000 residents without easy access to a large grocery store, alongside thousands of university students and staff.

They argue the new store would help meet the demand from both the local community and nearby housing developments planned for the area.

The site’s owners, Legal & General, have launched a public consultation about bringing a supermarket to the location.

Although Tesco has not been officially named in the consultation materials, documents submitted to the council show the retailer as the proposed operator.

‘It’s another nail in the coffin for the city centre’

Not everyone is convinced the plan is a good idea.

Graham Kennedy, who runs Inner Space Stations on Hull Road, said he believed the supermarket could cause severe congestion in the area.

Speaking to York Mix, he said: “The amount of traffic it would generate would just screw up the road. It would be like Fulford Road – totally awful.”

Graham said the traffic was already heavy at peak times and warned a supermarket could make the situation worse.

“The road is so busy at teatime. So you get a supermarket in there, you block the road right back to the roundabout and create accidents because people can’t get round,” he said.

Concerned about the impact on smaller businesses in the area, Graham said: “It’s kind of an unwritten rule – for every job that a supermarket creates, they take three away from local business,”

He added that nearby shops could be affected if the new supermarket attracts more customers away from smaller retailers.

“It should be obvious that this isn’t good for either traders in the area of for the city centre – it’s another nail in the coffin for the city centre,” he said.

At this stage, the proposal is only an outline submission.

If Tesco decides to move forward, a full planning application would need to be submitted, including assessments of traffic and noise impacts.

Local residents, businesses and students would then have the opportunity to comment before the council makes a final decision.

 

Featured image via Google Maps

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

Study on Lancaster Uni campus all the time. In town occasionally: Songs as study spots

Isabella Laithwaite

Harry Styles and studying, what could be better?

Tesco plans new supermarket within walking distance of University of York

Shannon Downing

A proposed Tesco less than a mile from campus could become the nearest big supermarket for students

Cambridge University vice-chancellor received £5000 base pay rise despite hundreds of job cuts

Nina Stockdale

Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice’s overall pay was 10.8 times higher than the median pay of university staff

Lancaster pensioner arrested on terrorism charges awaits verdict of high court ruling

Fred Windsor

Lancaster resident awaiting court verdict following arrest during Palestine march

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Study on Lancaster Uni campus all the time. In town occasionally: Songs as study spots

Isabella Laithwaite

Harry Styles and studying, what could be better?

Tesco plans new supermarket within walking distance of University of York

Shannon Downing

A proposed Tesco less than a mile from campus could become the nearest big supermarket for students

Cambridge University vice-chancellor received £5000 base pay rise despite hundreds of job cuts

Nina Stockdale

Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice’s overall pay was 10.8 times higher than the median pay of university staff

Lancaster pensioner arrested on terrorism charges awaits verdict of high court ruling

Fred Windsor

Lancaster resident awaiting court verdict following arrest during Palestine march

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time