Lancaster pensioner arrested on terrorism charges awaits verdict of high court ruling

4 hours ago

A Lancaster resident, David Mottram, who was arrested last summer during a Palestine march, is awaiting the verdict of the High Court Ruling.

After attending the march in Manchester, David Mottram was arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act 2000, while holding a sign in support of Palestine Action.

However, since the arrest, the High Court has since ruled it unlawful for the government to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group, due to the ban not being proportionate and it interfering with freedom of expression under the Human Rights Act, 1998.

On the 25th February this year, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood made an appeal, resulting in the ban remaining in place until a fresh hearing is able to take place.

In addition to the arrest of David Mottram, 2,500 people have been arrested for supporting Palestine Action, leaving future legal proceedings in a state of uncertainty.

The Met Police have said that, while no further arrests will be made for those holding placards, it will collect evidence for possible future arrests.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt is still considered vital for the delivery of humanitarian aid. But following the US-Israel attacks on Iran, the crossing was closed as a “necessary security adjustment.” As of 4th March, aid trucks were let in but no Palestinian people were able to leave.

On Saturday, protests in support of Palestine continued in Lancaster.

The Lancaster Tab spoke to a protester in Lancaster, named Chris, who revealed he has also been arrested three times, as a result of protesting, was asked his opinion regarding the arrests and the appeal made by Shabana Mahmood.

He said: “Your government is looking ridiculous, arresting over 2,700 people, most of them pension age for holding a sign.”

He described the protests as a mockery of the law: “The fact that the police are spending millions of pounds arresting people for holding signs is absolutely ridiculous, and a waste of police time. Palestine Action shouldn’t be proscribed because it’s not a terrorist organisation.”

After being asked to elaborate on the public concern regarding the government’s approach, he said: “They should care because the government is trying to take away our rights,” adding “they proscribed the group purely because Palestine Action were effective.

“But that’s just the thin end of the wedge, if they win this, then they’ll go on with this oppression until just wearing a badge saying Free Palestine will get you arrested and put in a cell, we have got to challenge that.”

Shabana Mahmood, the Met Police, the Home Office, the Israeli Embassy and Palestine Action have been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via Instagram @greenpartyuni