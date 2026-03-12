The Tab

Lancaster pensioner arrested on terrorism charges awaits verdict of high court ruling

Lancaster resident awaiting court verdict following arrest during Palestine march

Fred Windsor | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Lancaster resident, David Mottram, who was arrested last summer during a Palestine march, is awaiting the verdict of the High Court Ruling.

After attending the march in Manchester, David Mottram was arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act 2000, while holding a sign in support of Palestine Action.

However, since the arrest, the High Court has since ruled it unlawful for the government to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group, due to the ban not being proportionate and it interfering with freedom of expression under the Human Rights Act, 1998.

On the 25th February this year, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood made an appeal, resulting in the ban remaining in place until a fresh hearing is able to take place.

In addition to the arrest of David Mottram, 2,500 people have been arrested for supporting Palestine Action, leaving future legal proceedings in a state of uncertainty.

The Met Police have said that, while no further arrests will be made for those holding placards, it will collect evidence for possible future arrests.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt is still considered vital for the delivery of humanitarian aid. But following the US-Israel attacks on Iran, the crossing was closed as a “necessary security adjustment.” As of 4th March, aid trucks were let in but no Palestinian people were able to leave.

On Saturday, protests in support of Palestine continued in Lancaster.

The Lancaster Tab spoke to a protester in Lancaster, named Chris, who revealed he has also been arrested three times, as a result of protesting, was asked his opinion regarding the arrests and the appeal made by Shabana Mahmood.

He said: “Your government is looking ridiculous, arresting over 2,700 people, most of them pension age for holding a sign.”

He described the protests as a mockery of the law: “The fact that the police are spending millions of pounds arresting people for holding signs is absolutely ridiculous, and a waste of police time. Palestine Action shouldn’t be proscribed because it’s not a terrorist organisation.”

After being asked to elaborate on the public concern regarding the government’s approach, he said: “They should care because the government is trying to take away our rights,” adding “they proscribed the group purely because Palestine Action were effective.

“But that’s just the thin end of the wedge, if they win this, then they’ll go on with this oppression until just wearing a badge saying Free Palestine will get you arrested and put in a cell, we have got to challenge that.”

Shabana Mahmood, the Met Police, the Home Office, the Israeli Embassy and Palestine Action have been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via Instagram @greenpartyuni 

Fred Windsor | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

LUSU FTO Elections: College and society voting turnout breakdown

Lancaster University professor warns against AI at Supreme Court panel

Popular singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to perform in Lancaster this month

Latest

Study on Lancaster Uni campus all the time. In town occasionally: Songs as study spots

Isabella Laithwaite

Harry Styles and studying, what could be better?

Tesco plans new supermarket within walking distance of University of York

Shannon Downing

A proposed Tesco less than a mile from campus could become the nearest big supermarket for students

Cambridge University vice-chancellor received £5000 base pay rise despite hundreds of job cuts

Nina Stockdale

Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice’s overall pay was 10.8 times higher than the median pay of university staff

Lancaster pensioner arrested on terrorism charges awaits verdict of high court ruling

Fred Windsor

Lancaster resident awaiting court verdict following arrest during Palestine march

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Study on Lancaster Uni campus all the time. In town occasionally: Songs as study spots

Isabella Laithwaite

Harry Styles and studying, what could be better?

Tesco plans new supermarket within walking distance of University of York

Shannon Downing

A proposed Tesco less than a mile from campus could become the nearest big supermarket for students

Cambridge University vice-chancellor received £5000 base pay rise despite hundreds of job cuts

Nina Stockdale

Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice’s overall pay was 10.8 times higher than the median pay of university staff

Lancaster pensioner arrested on terrorism charges awaits verdict of high court ruling

Fred Windsor

Lancaster resident awaiting court verdict following arrest during Palestine march

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time