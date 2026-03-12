Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Students are calling for pay cuts for Cardiff University’s top earners, following the number of staff members earning an annual salary of £100,000 rising to 185.

According to Student Senator James Scott, the total pay of these 185 staff members increased by eight point four per cent in the last reporting year. The top pay band rose from £225,000-£230,000 to £240,000-£245,000, all while the Vice-Chancellor’s remuneration remained well above £300,000.

Since 2020, total pay for staff earning over £100,000 has increased by 32.5 per cent. Cardiff University is reported to have given between £24.9m and £25.9m to the top earners alone. Meanwhile, the 12 members of the University Executive Board received a combined total of £3m.

These figures come amid widespread financial pressure at the university, with the institution recently confirming a £33.4 million deficit.

More than 170 academics have lost their jobs, research projects have been paused, and 1,000 staff members have allegedly received notices that their roles are at risk.

According to reports, the university has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive after some staff considered abortion and suicide as a result of workplace stress.

Previous attempts have been made to address funding and staffing concerns, including proposed course closures and cuts across departments.

Over the past year, students have experienced modules and entire courses disappearing, alongside reduced academic and pastoral support due to staff cuts.

Students argue the impact is being felt most acutely by current cohorts, particularly Welsh students.

Participation rates in Wales are reportedly 55 per cent lower than in England for those in the lowest income quintile, and around half of Welsh students leave Wales to attend university.

In response, students are demanding a pay cut of between 15 and 25 per cent for staff earning over £100,000 per year. It is claimed that implementing these measures in full could save more than £5m annually, money that students argue could be used to protect lecturers’ jobs and improve student support.

Students are also calling for greater transparency regarding the university’s new campus in Kazakhstan, including who is funding it and which industries are involved. They believe an investigation should be conducted to assess the university’s financial position and the effectiveness of student representation through Students’ Union structures.

Around 70 per cent of the Student Senate is said to support these proposals.

A Cardiff University spokesperson has said: “The motions put forward in February by the Student Senate are for Cardiff University Students’ Union and its sabbatical officers to consider.

“We enjoy a good relationship with our sabbatical officers. We continue to engage with them constructively on the issues that are important to our students.”

Cardiff University has been contacted for comment.

