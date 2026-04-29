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People have spotted a massive error in Netflix’s Apex that’s actually so stupid

Editing as sketchy as the plot of the film

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Netflix’s new movie, Apex, is already number one on the film chart, but that isn’t massively surprising considering the leading stars are Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.

Written by Jeremy Robbins and directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Apex is about a rock climber who gets literally hunted by a psychopath in the woods. It makes for a tense watch, and Taron Egerton’s performance as the aforementioned psycho is beyond chilling.

Reviews for the Netflix film are kinda mid, with critics giving it 65 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Reviews aside, there’s an error in Netflix’s Apex that’s so silly

For much of the film, Charlize Theron’s character, Sasha, is being mercilessly hunted by Taron Egerton’s character. He chases her through the forest, fires bolt after bolt at her from his crossbow, and even takes the chase to whitewater rapids.

Before any of that happens, at around the 20-minute mark, people noticed a magically vanishing wristwatch that Sasha is wearing.

Netflix Apex continuity error
byu/SocMedLurk inplotholes

One person explained on Reddit: “Not a plot hole, but something was off the first time I watched the first kayaking scene. I think there might even be a few instances where this happens earlier during the kayaking scene. Specifically noticed it when Charlize picks up her kayak and walks with it and then does a roll. Her wrist watch magically appears after the roll for a few seconds and then disappears right in the next scene.”

The watch disappears and reappears a number of times throughout the film, according to eagle-eyed people on the platform.

Reacting to the blunder, one person said: “This entire movie is full of errors and mistakes. Not having the right wristband from one scene to the next is the least of them.”

Sadly, at some point, the watch fully vanishes and never comes back. RIP.

Apex is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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