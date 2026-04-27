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Here are the toys inside the new Stranger Things McDonald’s Happy Meals, with 12 to collect

You’re going to want them all

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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McDonald’s has collaborated with Stranger Things on its latest Happy Meals, and they obviously include some epic toys. The insane collaboration is to celebrate the brand new cartoon spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, which just dropped on Netflix and is set in the winter of 1985 – and here’s what you get inside.

Here are the toys inside the new Stranger Things Happy Meal at McDonald’s

Every single Stranger Things Happy Meal includes:

  • A collectable character toy
  • A Stranger Things activity book
  • A QR code that unlocks an interactive game where you can help save Hawkins and McDonald’s from the monsters

The collectable character toys are all from Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, and two new ones will be revealed each week. On the promo poster, there are toys of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max, but there are 12 to collect in total.

Credit: McDonald’s and Netflix

When do the Stranger Things Happy Meals launch at McDonald’s?

The Happy Meals launch in the US, Spain and France on 5th May. Over the following weeks, they will then be arriving in many more countries across the globe including Poland, Australia, Germany, Thailand, Italy, Australia and more. However, there are currently no plans for it to launch in the UK.

“Wishing to tap into the Upside Down without the threat of running into a gnarly Demogorgon or those eerie vines? A tasty new connection to the other side exists right here in our world — no flip necessary,” Netflix said in a press release. “Netflix is teaming with McDonald’s to bring nerds from around the world a Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Happy Meal, inspired by the animated series from showrunner Eric Robles and executive producers the Duffer Brothers. All 10 episodes are streaming now.”

Happy Meal collaborations usually last for around six weeks, or while stocks last. So be quick!

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Featured image credit: McDonald’s

More on: Food McDonald's Netflix Stranger Things
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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