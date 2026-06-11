‘Can I crack her’: Love Island’s George reveals the girl producers banned him from coupling with

How is it not Jasmine, Robyn, or Mica? Pick a lane George

3 hours ago

Apparently, Love Island bombshell George Knight was banned from coupling up with the woman he truly desired.

Footballer George entered the show as the first official bombshell, and he seemed to be actively grafting Robyn and Mica before he was forced to leave due to a family emergency. After getting out of the villa, he told The Sun that Jasmine “was my type to a T.”

“She is stunning, like beautiful. Also, amazing dress sense. Unbelievable fashion. Bit of an aura,” he said, though admitted that their personalities were not a match.

Ultimately, George would have coupled up with Robyn if he’d stayed in the villa, frankly, because it was the only sensible choice; producers had already banned him from chatting up the girl of his dreams.

Who is the mystery Love Island girly George Knight wanted?

Appearing on Harrison Solomon’s livestream after his sudden Love Island exit, George claimed that Love Island producers stopped him from pursuing the girl he wanted: Fellow bombshell Yasmin Hadlow.

“I’m really attracted to Yas, I think Yas is amazing. Like, she’s hot. And they [producers] were like bombshells don’t go after bombshells,” he said.

“I remember when I walked in with Yas, before we met Maya I was like ‘This girl is unbelievable, she’s hot, can I crack her?’ We did this walk like a 100 times before going in and getting it right, just walking next to her just thinking ‘She’s not real’.”

Harrison shared that he had a similar experience on his All Stars season because he wanted to get to know his co-bombshell, Jessy Potts. He was allegedly “told off” by producers.

“I don’t think, to be entirely honest she’s [Yasmin’s] interested in me. So I’m happy that I didn’t say anything outside the beach hut,” George added.

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Featured image credit: ITV/TikTok