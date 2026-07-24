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Dumped Islander reveals most ‘disingenuous’ cast member, who made ‘derogatory’ comments

The Love Island 2026 villa has been frosty at times

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A dumped Islander has revealed one Love Island 2026 cast member was “disingenuous” while they were in the villa, and claimed they made “derogatory” comments.

After she was dumped from the villa, Charleen Murphy has been sharing lots of unseen details. She opened up about secret chats she and Kavan had, and how a lot of what went down between them wasn’t aired in the episodes. In the same interview, with The Sun, she shed more light about the sometimes not-so-nice dynamic in the villa.

Charleen struggled when she was brought back to the main villa, and was open about not feeling welcomed by the OG girls. She was seen on the show getting upset following the frosty reception.

Speaking after the villa, she called out Mica Harris, and claimed she was “disingenuous” and made “derogatory comments” towards her.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Asked which girl wasn’t genuine, Charleen said: “Mica, because she was like, ‘I can’t believe Kav brought that girl back.’ That’s saying I’m not as good as Jasmine. And she said something to Kav about like, ‘you’ve lost the plot’ or something as well. It’s not nice to see someone comparing me to someone else or saying you’re less than.

“I’d say that to her if I see her. I’m not a very confrontational person, but if I have something to say, I will say it.”

In a further interview, Charleen said Mica was often “fake” with how she would speak to people, compared to how she would be behind their backs.

Charleen isn’t the only Islander to have made comments about what Mica was like. Others have called her out as being “mean”, and claimed she’s not even into Samraj that much. Ouch.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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