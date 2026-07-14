Charleen reveals secret chats and plans made with Kavan on Love Island and it changes everything

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Charleen Murphy has revealed even more of what happened between herself and Kavan during Love Island, and now once again I don’t know how to feel.

Charleen was dumped after Kavan sacked her off to get back with Jasmine. This was after he cracked on with her during Casa Amor, and brought her back to the main villa. Charleen has since returned home, and dished all about just how much Kavan was leading her on.

We saw them kissing and chatting in Casa, but it turns out that was only the start. Somehow, even more managed to happen between Charleen and Kavan, that we had no idea about. If this had been shown to Jasmine during movie night, I fear it would have changed everything.

“I think the second I saw him, I kind of just forgot everyone else’s name,” she said of her initial attraction to Kavan in Casa Amor. “The girls were like ‘who’s going to chat to who tonight?’ And I was like, Kav, I don’t want to talk to anyone else. I just think we had that instant connection and I don’t know if for him it was real or not, but I think for me, it definitely, definitely was. He played down the connection [with Jasmine] a lot and said they were on the break and having a rough patch.”

Charleen then went on to reveal their connection went way beyond what was shown in the episodes. “We were making like future plans. Like we were planning to go to New York for Christmas. Things like that, some people might say is like flirting and banter but I say no, it’s not,” she spilled.

“Like when someone tells me that, I believe them, that’s just how I am. Like when I make plans, I hope that they do happen. So maybe for him it was tongue in cheek. But I was like, booking my flight to New York.”

She said that ahead of the Casa Amor recoupling, Kav prepared a speech for a little off-screen recoupling style moment they do at the Casa villa.

Charleen explained: “They never show that recoupling, but I kind of wish they did because Kav’s speech was so lovely. Like I was cheesing, I was like smiling.

“He said ‘I haven’t smiled this much in weeks’. I think he said like, ‘It’s been the happiest I’ve been since I got in here and everyone can see that’. And I remember after the speech, all the girls were like, oh my God, that was so lovely and that it was the nicest speech out of them all.”

She then said after returning to the main villa, it “all came crashing down” and it started to feel as though Kav bringing her back was “a mistake”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @charleenmurphy.