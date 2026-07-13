Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS assessment and feedback – Edinburgh scores lowest

Durham leads the Russell Group for assessment and feedback at 82.4 per cent – while Edinburgh scores just 72.6 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026

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Durham University has the highest assessment and feedback score of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026, with 82.4 per cent of students responding positively to questions about how well their work is marked and feedback is provided.

The NSS assessment and feedback category is based on five questions asking students how clear marking criteria are, how fair assessment has been, how well assessments allowed them to demonstrate what they learned, whether feedback arrived on time, and whether it helped them improve their work.

Across all UK universities, students were most positive about receiving feedback on time at 85 per cent, and least positive about whether feedback helped them improve their work at 77.4 per cent.

Within the Russell Group, there is a 9.8 percentage point gap between the highest and lowest scoring universities. Durham leads at 82.4 per cent, closely followed by Birmingham at 82.2 per cent and Sheffield at 81.7 per cent. Edinburgh scores just 72.6 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university, with Cambridge at 75.5 per cent and UCL at 75.6 per cent just above.

Oxford sits 11th with 77.6 per cent, below Nottingham, Exeter and Southampton.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by the percentage of students who responded positively to assessment and feedback questions in the National Student Survey 2026.

1. Durham University – 82.4 per cent

2. University of Birmingham – 82.2 per cent

3. University of Sheffield – 81.7 per cent

4. London School of Economics (LSE) – 79.9 per cent

5. University of Warwick – 79.2 per cent

6. University of Liverpool – 79.2 per cent

7. Queen’s University Belfast – 78.7 per cent

8. University of Southampton – 78.0 per cent

9. University of Exeter – 77.7 per cent

10. University of Nottingham – 77.7 per cent

11. University of Oxford – 77.6 per cent

12. Queen Mary University of London – 77.5 per cent

13. Imperial College London – 77.2 per cent

14. University of Bristol – 77.2 per cent

15. University of Leeds – 77.2 per cent

16. Cardiff University – 76.7 per cent

17. University College London (UCL) – 75.6 per cent

18. University of Cambridge – 75.5 per cent

19. University of York – 75.0 per cent

20. King’s College London – 75.0 per cent

21. Newcastle University – 74.7 per cent

22. University of Glasgow – 74.3 per cent

23. University of Manchester – 74.3 per cent

24. University of Edinburgh – 72.6 per cent

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