University of Liverpool honours Ringo Starr on his 86th birthday

7 hours ago

Sir Richard Starkey, most commonly known as Ringo Starr, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Liverpool.

On the 7th July, Ringo Starr turned 86 years old and celebrated with receiving the prestigious title. The Beatles’ drummer has long been considered a global music icon. BBC News reported that he is “really honoured” to have his influential achievements recognised with this title.

A team of delegates from the University of Liverpool flew out to Los Angeles to present Starr with the award. Although now living in California, Starr made it clear that he will “always love” his hometown of Liverpool.

Wendy Beetlestone, US district judge and Chancellor for the University of Liverpool, told the BBC that Starr has played a “key role” in shaping Liverpool’s identity and global reputation. She noted that the legacy of The Beatles continues to inspire countless people to visit and study in the city every single year.

Reflecting on his career, Starr commented: “I’ve been thinking back on my life a lot lately,” Starr mused. “And when I chose to become a drummer full-time, my family discouraged me. And they could have been right, but they weren’t. It all worked out.”

He also left a message for the current cohort of UoL students: “So to all the graduates back in Liverpool, I send peace and love and want to say don’t be afraid to follow your dreams, or take that right turn and see where it goes.”

Starr’s journey to a doctorate is a classic Liverpool success story. Growing up in Dingle, he overcame severe childhood illnesses before joining the local skiffle and rock scene. Starr joined The Beatles in 1962 right before they changed music history forever.

He joins fellow bandmate Sir Paul McCartney in holding an honorary degree from a Liverpool institution.

Featured images via Unsplash and Pexels