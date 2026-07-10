The Tab
turn off Meta AI Muse Image feature Instagram

It’s actually a bit scary, so here’s how to turn off Meta AI’s Muse Image feature on Instagram

Who asked for this?

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you’ve just found out Meta AI can use public Instagram photos to generate AI images, you’re probably creeped out, but thankfully, you can easily turn it off and here’s how to.

Earlier this week, Meta launched Muse Image, a new AI image generator that’s available in the Meta AI app, WhatsApp and Instagram stories. Basically, the tool lets someone @mention a public Instagram account while creating an AI image. Meta AI can then use that account’s public photos to build a visual that’s ready to post.

If your account is private, though, you don’t actually need to worry. Meta says the feature only works with public photos, so private accounts aren’t included.

But there were several privacy concerns. Public Citizen’s director of federal AI governance and technology policy, J.B. Branch, said, “Meta has once again chosen the creepiest possible path. People should not wake up to discover their face has become raw material for someone else’s AI experiment.”

Following concerns about the feature, Meta shared a statement saying, “We built this feature with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one. Private accounts that are under 18 are automatically excluded and adults with public accounts can opt out with easy-to-use controls. We’ll take action against any content that violates our rules.”

So, if your profile is public and you’d rather your photos weren’t used this way, here’s how to switch it off.

Here’s how to turn off Muse Image on Instagram

via Meta

It’s actually really easy:

  • Open Instagram.
  • Head to your Profile.
  • Tap the three-line menu in the top-right corner.
  • Go to Sharing and Reuse.
  • Scroll down to “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta.”
  • Turn the setting off.

That’s literally it.

So, if your Instagram account is public and the whole thing feels a bit unsettling, it only takes a few taps to opt out and stop your public photos from being used with Muse Image.

Stay safe!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Instagram Technology Trends
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Can random people message you with your WhatsApp username? How the worrying feature works

WhatsApp

This is not a drill: How to reserve your WhatsApp username as Meta rolls out major changes

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

Latest

The full ‘deplorable’ picture: Every detail we’ve learned about Siders family and their 16 kids

Kieran Galpin

Updates are coming in after the kids were rescued

Why Moana curly hair changed live-action

Director explains why live-action Moana ditched curls for waves when the actress already had them

Suchismita Ghosh

It faced huge backlash months before its release

Dumped Islander reveals who is most annoying to live with in the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

‘Yawn, he’s something else’

Ryanair plane

Ryanair passenger ‘sucked out of plane’ in terrifying ordeal after cabin window smashes

Hayley Soen

The passenger was pulled out all the way ‘up to his shoulders’

turn off Meta AI Muse Image feature Instagram

It’s actually a bit scary, so here’s how to turn off Meta AI’s Muse Image feature on Instagram

Suchismita Ghosh

Who asked for this?

Looksmaxxer’s friends reveal reason he was putting gold inside him before dying in Thai lake

Kieran Galpin

‘He had achieved some superhuman abilities’

Lola's brother reacts to Love Island

Lola’s brother has spoken out, desperately defending her actions towards Julia on Love Island

Hayley Soen

He called Julia a ‘drama queen’

The ultimate guide to avoiding any horror stories on Cardiff University graduation day

Angharad Hughes

10 top tips for surviving your big day

Gary Siders Sr

Dad Gary Siders Jr’s part in 16 kids rescued in Ohio, as ‘wretched’ details emerge

Kieran Galpin

He’s been accused of ‘indoctrinating’ his wife

Lawyer for Elizabeth Siders shares new details about Ohio home and claims children were ‘free’

Hayley Soen

‘They had little inside jokes’

Helen Joyce responds to Durham Union talk

Seamus Barker

The controversial author has written about her experiences speaking at the Durham Union

The Glasgow Tab tries: Barbie – The Exhibition at Kelvingrove Museum

Sophie McAulay

Come on Barbie, lets go wander around the museum!

anne hathaway The Dark Knight Rises

Anne Hathaway explains she spent a week prepping for the wrong role in The Dark Knight Rises

Alisa Pasha

The actor spent was reading scripts for the wrong Batman villain

Peppa Pig vs Clairo? Explaining the bizarre pop feud that dragged Charli XCX and PinkPantheress

Alisa Pasha

Yes, a cartoon pig has beef (or should I say pork) with an indie pop icon

Historic Edinburgh building left damaged after major fire rips through Princes Street

Samah Tabba

The top two floors of the old Debenhams building will have to be demolished

misunderstood Jasmine Love Island why

Sorry, not sorry! Everyone’s completely misunderstood Jasmine on Love Island, and here’s why

Suchismita Ghosh

I don’t think she deserves half the hate she gets

Open letter accuses University of St Andrews of ‘redirection and delay’ in Israel divestment

Cyrus Tahbaz

The open letter rejected claims the delay was the fault of the student delegation

The age gaps of the Love Island 2026 couples prove who will actually last on the outside

Ellissa Bain

Kavan and Jasmine’s is huge

cases similar to 16 children rescue Ohio

The Siders family story is awful, but these similar cases prove it’s more common than we think

Suchismita Ghosh

They also went unnoticed for years

iPhone button

Um, this sneaky iPhone button lets you stop people from being able to snoop on your phone

Hayley Soen

This is such a hack?!