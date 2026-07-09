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The age gaps of the Love Island 2026 couples prove who will actually last on the outside

Kavan and Jasmine’s is huge

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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With just a few weeks of the series left and Casa Amor firmly in the past, the Love Island 2026 couples are getting serious now. So, here’s a look at which couples have the biggest age gaps, and who’s most likely to actually work in the outside world.

Yasmin and Tom – zero years

Credit: ITV

Yasmin and Tom are both 23, so they don’t have an age gap. Things have been smooth sailing for them ever since Casa Amor, and they’re definitely in it for the long haul now. As soon as Yasmin saw that Lorenzo hadn’t been waiting around for her, she made the decision to bring Tom back, and they actually seem really good together. I can see them lasting.

Simba and Angelista – zero years

Credit: ITV

Also the same age at 24 are Simba and Angelista, although he seems way younger than her. Angelista is without a doubt the most mature person in there, staying so calm and rising above everyone even when she’s been hurt, but the same definitely can’t be said for Simba. I think she needs to find someone a few years older than her, because everyone knows men mature later.

Ellie and Finley – one year

Credit: ITV

Ellie is 23, and Finley is 24, so they have just one year between them. They’ve been loved up for quite a few weeks now and everyone’s already calling for them to win the entire show. The only issue for them might be the distance, because she’s from Scotland and he’s from Wales.

Lorenzo and Julia – two years

Credit: ITV

Everyone’s faves Lorenzo and Julia have a two-year age gap too, as he’s 28 and she’s 26. They seem pretty well matched when it comes to age and maturity, and it’s definitely clear that they’re two of the older ones in the villa. Although I do wonder if Lorenzo’s actually there to find love or have a bit of fun. Either way, he’s iconic.

Aidan and Priya – two years

Credit: ITV

I’m not sure you can really call Aidan and Priya a couple. He seems to have latched on with her after trying things (and failing) with practically every other girl as some kind of last resort. I doubt they’re actually going to get serious, but they have a two-year age gap, and he’s younger than her. Aidan is 23, while Priya’s 25.

Lola and Sean – three years

Credit: ITV

There’s a bit of a thing with the girls being older than the guys this year because Lola is older too. She’s 28 and Sean is 25, giving them a three-year age gap. Although it’s actually her who’s acting more immature, she really seems to be giving Fitzy the ick as time goes on. I can’t see them lasting.

Mica and Samraj – four years

Credit: ITV

Getting into the bigger age gaps now, there are four years between Mica and Samraj. She’s 21 and he’s 25, but loads of people didn’t  realise she was so young. It explains a lot to be honest. We haven’t really seen much from these two, and it’s hard to gauge how serious they are, but they seem pretty happy.

Kavan and Jasmine – six years

Credit: ITV

And the biggest age gap this year by far is Kavan and Jasmine with a whopping six years. People can’t understand what she sees in him because he’s WAY younger than her at 21, while Jasmine’s 27. Honestly, how you can go from dating Hector Bellerin to a 21-year-old from Kent is beyond me.

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Featured image by: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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