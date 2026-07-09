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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS student voice scores – Oxford lowest at 67.3 per cent

Sheffield leads the Russell Group at 84.6 per cent for student voice – while Oxford scores just 67.3 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026

Esther Knowles | News
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Oxford has the lowest student voice score of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026, with just 67.3 per cent of students saying their feedback is listened to and acted on.

Across UK higher education institutions as a whole, 80.2 per cent of students responded positively to National Student Survey questions relating to whether their feedback is taken into account and acted upon.

In the Russell Group, however, fewer than half of universities had more than 80 per cent of students respond positively to questions about student voice. Sheffield was the highest scoring Russell Group university for student voice at 84.6 per cent, closely followed by Warwick and Imperial at 84.3 per cent each.

The second lowest scoring Russell Group institution was Edinburgh, at 72.8 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by the percentage of students who feel heard by their institution, according to the National Student Survey 2026.

  1. University of Sheffield – 84.6 per cent
  2. University of Warwick – 84.3 per cent
  3. Imperial College London – 84.3 per cent
  4. University of Birmingham – 83.5 per cent
  5. Queen Mary University of London – 82 per cent
  6. Durham University – 81.5 per cent
  7. London School of Economics (LSE) – 81.1 per cent
  8. University of Bristol – 81 per cent
  9. University of Liverpool – 80.2 per cent
  10. University of Leeds – 80.2 per cent
  11. University of Southampton – 79.5 per cent
  12. University of Exeter – 79.1 per cent
  13. University of York – 79 per cent
  14. Cardiff University – 78.9 per cent
  15. University of Nottingham – 78.5 per cent
  16. King’s College London – 77.9 per cent
  17. University of Glasgow – 77.7 per cent
  18. University of Manchester – 77.2 per cent
  19. University College London (UCL) – 77.2 per cent
  20. Newcastle University – 76.6 per cent
  21. Queen’s University Belfast – 74.5 per cent
  22. University of Cambridge – 73 per cent
  23. University of Edinburgh – 72.8 per cent
  24. University of Oxford – 67.3 per cent

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More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Esther Knowles | News
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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS student voice scores – Oxford lowest at 67.3 per cent

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