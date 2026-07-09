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‘Obituary pending’: The eerie final things influencer posted before rampage ended in his death

‘You motherf**kers have an unhealthy relationship with death’

Kieran Galpin | News
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This week, police in Thailand confirmed that popular looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy had died after “sinking” into a lake.

The self-declared “giga chad”, who did various biohacking experiments to increase his attractiveness, had a massive 384k followers on Instagram and 2.36 million subscribers on YouTube. He’d moved to Thailand on a digital nomad visa whilst selling supplements online.

In the early hours of Tuesday, July 8, police in Thailand were called to the property by neighbours complaining of a screaming man from inside the rented home. Upon responding to the calls, they found Connor Murphy “agitated” and erratic.

“When we arrived, he became agitated with the officers. And refused to let anyone approach him,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Santirat Ngernman said.

He evaded the police, praying in the street before running to a golf course where he “suddenly jumped into the lake and started swimming” naked. He remained in the water for several hours, by all accounts, before eventually “sinking” and not coming back up.

Due to his size and height, a specialist diving team was brought in to retrieve his body. The investigation is still ongoing.

Looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy posted some odd things

Six days before his passing, Connor Murphy posted a bizarre YouTube video entitled “RIP Elon Muscular.”

“I’m absorbing the spirit of Elon. Thank you, Elon, for your sacrifice. Elon, I will become the most famous guitar player in the world. Just for you,” he said, whilst playing a violin. “You motherf**kers have an unhealthy relationship with death.”

Things got more ominous in the caption, as he wrote: “Obituary Pending. This is purely a satirical acting performance. This dramatisation does not depict any true events. Nothing in this video should be replicated and everything performed abides by all laws and regulations.”

In light of the tragic news, people reacted in the comments.

“The last sentence is wild,” one person said.

Another wrote: “That last sentence with the look on his face is incredibly creepy. RIP man, hope you find peace.”

People noted the change in Connor’s content as of late, with the looksmaxxing figure turning to spiritual practises.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/YouTube

More on: Influencers News Police Viral YouTube
Kieran Galpin | News
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